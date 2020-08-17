Get the power to play at lightning speeds on Samsung Galaxy Note20 series, with the all-new Exynos processor

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 12:00 IST

Smartphones have become an intrinsic part of our lives, even more so in these times of the lockdown. The last few months have brought about a transformation in everything we do. Work from home seemed like a distant dream in the past, but it is our reality today, and when it comes to entertainment, we’ve had some of the best virtual parties within the comfort of our homes. What does it all boil down to? A powerphone that packs in all kinds of elements to enhance our experiences, and that’s exactly what Samsung aims to accomplish with its Galaxy Note20 series.

The phone boasts of several top-notch elements - from a premium matte and shiny contrast to a dynamic AMOLED display to an intelligent all-day battery. Get a glimpse here.

But what really stands out is the Exynos processor upgrade, which has a built-in artificial intelligence engine consisting of a vision processing unit. It also comes with an upgraded cooling system.

Don’t compromise on security

Security is a critical aspect, which has been taken care of by the Exynos processor. You might wonder why this is so important. Here’s why: while there is news about security vulnerabilities in certain chipsets, the Exynos Processors stand clean. As highlighted in a study by cyber security solutions expert Check Point, the vulnerabilities allow a hacker to target devices for spying and even extract information from them.

Enhanced protection

With Samsung, security is always top-notch. The Galaxy Note20 comes with defence-grade security platform Knox, which offers end-to-end security in hardware and software in real-time. Every Knox device is built from the hardware chip up to isolate, encrypt, and secure your data. And yes, this also includes confidential files, credit card transactions, passwords, and health data, so you can stay safe and secure at all times!

Also, the Knox product suite allows enterprise IT admin to address business needs throughout the entire device lifecycle. It is trusted by some of the biggest security experts and government agencies, and has helped over 15,000+ businesses in 100+ countries.

It also comes with virus and malware prevention powered by McAfee. Further, there’s a Secure Folder that comes pre-installed in the device. It is a space where you can isolate and protect content such as apps, photos, movies, and private files. The folder leverages Knox, thereby protecting your important information from malicious attacks. You can also add an additional biometric lock (Iris and Fingerprint), pattern, password, or PIN to keep it safe from prying eyes.

What’s more?

A super responsive adaptive 120Hz display puts gaming on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra on a whole new level. ( Samsung )

This smartphone is a real treat for gamers - after all, it runs seamlessly without even lagging even for a second. Yes, even when you play some of the most high-load games like , Asphalt 9: Legends, Forza Street and Free Fire. A super responsive adaptive 120Hz display puts gaming on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra on a whole new level.

Further, the Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display on Galaxy Note20 Ultra delivers 1500 nits for a colorful, glare-free view, even in bright daylight.

Last but not the least, the Galaxy Note20 series also allows users to enjoy in-game benefits worth Rs 5,000 on leading games such as Asphalt 9 and Forza Street.

Power in your hands

Samsung has always believed in empowering people to connect, create, and communicate more easily. With the Galaxy Note20 series, you get the power to work and play with remarkable dexterity. Who would have thought, even a few years ago, that we would have such a device today? By tapping into the latest innovations, Samsung has essentially created a product that is safe and secure, and very well caters to our needs.

You can pre-book this smartphone on Samsung’s website, as well as at retail stores across the country, at a starting price of Rs 64,999. There are Samsung e-shop benefits worth Rs 7,000 and cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards awaiting you!

You have the power to play in your hands, like never before.