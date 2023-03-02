Get the Right Pair of Running Shoes That Will Help You Ace your Next Marathon

When private banker Vimal Bali started running almost a decade ago, he tried everything in the book that would help him gain speed and control, right from smart training to good nutrition, hard work, and of course the perfect pair of running shoes that would give him that extra edge on the circuit.

While looking at the gains, Bali sought comfort and ample cushioning in the ‘perfect’ pair of shoes that would get him flying past the next marathon that he was aiming for. Over the years, he has set many personal bests in terms of running speed and timing. Still, the search for that forever shoe went on till he fell in love with the Skechers Go Run Razor 4 collection, which is an absolute must-have for distance running, sprinting, and progression running.

Running is a great way to stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle, but it is vital to have the right gear, especially when it comes to shoes. A good running shoe should provide the right combination of comfort, support, and durability to help you perform your best. The Skechers Go Run Razor 4 collection is great for runners looking for a shoe that can support their running goals.

This model features a durable and breathable mesh upper that provides a comfortable fit while also allowing air to circulate, keeping the feet cool and dry.

This collection of high-performance shoes is for both men and women, which is designed to provide a responsive energy return with every step and has lightweight properties. As you run, it is important that your feet are able to breathe. This model features a durable and breathable mesh upper that provides a comfortable fit while also allowing air to circulate, keeping the feet cool and dry.

Another critical factor is the right kind of cushioning. For this, the Skechers Go Run Razor 4 comes with a Go Run Arch Fit Insole Technology to provide added comfort and support during runs. Research has also shown that one of the factors supporting higher speeds for marathon runners with the right pair of shoes is the bounce that they offer.

The Go Run Razor 4 also includes Skechers’ proprietary 5GEN midsole and an outsole made of Good Year rubber. It consists of Hyper Burst Pro Midsole technology which is made with a new super critical foaming process for a softer midsole for that effortless stride. Additionally, the shoe has a heel lock design which helps to secure the heel in place to provide more stability while running while reducing the effect of shock on the heels. The Go Run Razor 4 is available at ₹13,499.

The Skechers Go Run Razor 4 is great for women runners as it not only helps you with high performance but ensures that all your runs are hassle-free and comfortable without having to compromise on the aesthetics of the shoe! With all its features accommodating your needs, get a personalised feel with Skechers HYPER ARC™ and the carbon-infused winglet plate that provide a high stiffness-to-weight ratio. This women’s shoe is available for just Rs. 12,999.

