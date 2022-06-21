Get your child monsoon ready with the flu shot

Over the past two years, children have led protected, largely indoor lives as a large majority are yet to be vaccinated for Covid-19. But, as they start to step out, parents must ensure that their immune systems are strong and the vaccinations are up to date, to prevent the eventuality of any serious infections.

In fact, doctors feel that the flu vaccine must be a part of your ‘back to school’ checklist as influenza outbreaks affect nearly 40 per cent of preschool children and 30percent of school going children at large. In fact, influenza increases OPD visits and hospitalizations for children by 35 per cent and also causes a 30 per cent increase in antibiotic consumption.

The latest session of HT Spotlight titled “VaxTalk: Is your kid ready to get back to school after vacations?” had Dr Chetan Trivedi discuss the apprehensions parents have around the health and wellbeing of their children. Also present at the discussion was pilot and influencer Ritu Rathee Taneja, who is a worried mother of two little daughters aged 4 years and 7 months, as she prepares to send them to school.

Ritu said that when her four-year-old started going to school last May, she kept falling sick very often that month, either with a cold, or cough, and that became a reason for concern for her. “How do I prevent my four-year-old from falling sick when she goes out or when she socializes,” she asked the doctor.

“When children start going to school, there are multiple children in one class and even if one of them is sick, the infection will spread to the others. Getting 6-8 episodes of cough and cold every year is normal,” said Dr Trivedi.

He feels that parents must give their children the right nutrition that helps build immunity, but taking the right vaccination helps build immunity and creates antibodies in the system to fight that disease.

Ritu wanted to know how to keep her four-year-old safe from infections even as she returns to school in the monsoon, to which Dr Trivedi said: “Scientifically and medically, the monsoon brings three things together. One is the airborne infections caused by humidity and flu is one of them. So, flu shots are very important when the monsoon season is approaching.”

“Second thing is waterborne diseases like typhoid and Hepatitis A which can be prevented by vaccines. Third are vector borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya and dengue, because the monsoon also brings many flies and mosquitoes,” he continued.

He said children must eat well, drink clean water and be kept safe from vectors like mosquitoes and flies, which can cause diseases, by applying repellents every four hours and wearing full sleeved clothes.

Dr Trivedi stressed on the importance of taking the flu vaccine and said that all children must be given it, right from the age of 6 months.

As a family, Ritu said they follow a vaccination routine for the children as well as themselves. “I maintain a vaccine card for both my kids and I go for that because it reminds me of the next due date of the vaccine. During Covid, I missed one of my daughters’ vaccines by a month.”

Parents who ended up delaying or missing a vaccination dose due to the pandemic, need not worry as the body has memory cells and can get catch up vaccination.

“There was so much concern from people who were not ready to bring the children for vaccination to the clinics during Covid outbreaks, even though we made vaccine-friendly clinics by separating infected patients and healthy patients who were coming for vaccination. They can continue the vaccination where you left it – revaccination is not required as the immune memory is still working,” Dr Trivedi explained.

Parents taking their children for vaccination must remember that you can take more than one vaccination on the same day. “It is absolutely safe and we can give multiple shots on the same day – on the arms, thighs, even at the same location, without any complications,” he said.

Another concern that keeps coming up for the flu vaccine is whether it has any side effects and whether parents need to follow any precautions before or after taking the injections, especially for the little ones.

“The flu vaccine is very safe, with no side effects whatsoever. Sometimes, there could be some pain here and there, but that is also rare. But I would like to add here that the vaccination card of your child is like a health passport which should be up to date and can come in handy when we are travelling abroad,” said Dr Trivedi.

Talking about the top three things that parents must do to keep their children infection free when schools reopen after the summer vacations, Dr Trivedi said the stress needs to be on keeping ourselves healthy so that our immunity is strong.

“Immunity comes with diet, exercise and adequate sleep. Nowadays, the problem is more with junk food and screen time and children are getting obese. We have seen kids whose weight has increased by 15-20 kg in the last 1-2 years. So there we need to emphasize on exercise and activities. Second is hygiene, which includes hand hygiene and masking.

“Last, comes vaccination which will give the children protection,” he said.

During Covid times, there were barely any instances of airborne infections and even cough and cold had decreased with the protection offered by a mask.

The information in this article is issued in public interest by Sanofi India with the intention to create general awareness around immunization including combination vaccines for children. This information does not constitute any medical advice, opinion and / or recommendation / or promotion of Sanofi products. Please consult your doctor for details regarding immunization. Opinions expressed herein are independent views of doctor(s).MAT-IN-2201550-1.0-06/2022