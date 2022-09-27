Get your Dream Home with Bank of Maharashtra's hassle free housing loan

The great Indian festival season has started with Varalaxmi in South Indian states, Janmashtami in North India, Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra, Onam in Kerala and it will go in full swing till end of October, followed by Christmas and New Year celebrations. Keeping the high spirit in mind, real estate players are also eyeing optimistic growth in the sector.

Considering festive season, builders are extending various new offers and facilities.

With this positivity in the air, customers are booking their dream homes and availing festive deals. To help customers fulfilling their dreams, Banks are also ready with their customer friendly home loan schemes.

If you are also planning to take a home loan, there are some smart choices available. You can consider a home loan with daily reducing balance. In this method, your interest is calculated only on the outstanding loan amount, which reduces every time you pay off your EMIs or make any prepayments.

Bank of Maharashtra, a leading public sector banking conglomerate in the country has designed its home loan scheme considering the above parameter, to suit the needs of millennials.

Bank's home loan provides numerous benefits such as facility of online application, quick loan processing, attractive interest rates, customized repayment options, and simple & hassle-free documentation. Not only that, the bank also offers schemes like zero processing fees and 3 EMIs waivers.

Bank of Maharashtra's home loan scheme is applicable for new construction, acquiring new or existing house/flat, Purchase of plot & construction there on, renovation & repairs.

BoM's interest rate at 7.8% P.A. is also the lowest in the category across India, loaded with new age facilities like applying for loan online, obtaining instant sanction letter, no prepayment penalty, higher loan amount, simplified disbursement; makes it all the way more attractive.

Bank is also offering special additional concession to women and defense personnel. "We are very happy with our decision of going with Bank of Maharashtra for our home loan", said Mrs. Madhuri Shrivastava, an existing customer of the bank. "The entire journey of our home loan process was very smooth", she further added.

The housing loan is so devised, it opens further avenue for concession in rate of interest for car and education loans as well.

Bank of Maharashtra branches are present across 28 states & 6 Union Territories of India, Bank of Maharashtra is one of the leading banking organizations currently. The bank focuses on elevated customer experience and ensures it with a high degree of professionalism & customer centric approach. At present, Bank is serving 30 million customers and with robust performance in retail segment, the numbers are expected to grow exponentially.

Mr. Ravi Menon recalls how he had a hassle free loan closure with Bank of Maharashtra. "The banking personnel were very co-operative and helped me with all documents, original papers and required no-dues certificate in no time", he said. "I never faced any queue or long waiting during the entire loan cycle", he further added.

For more info on the Bank of Maharashtra's home loan scheme, log on to www.bankofmaharashtra.in/personal-banking/loans/home-loan or visit your nearest branch. To find out the process to apply online, you may visit- https://youtu.be/I_hinGeq5h8

