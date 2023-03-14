Get Your Hitachi AC Summer Ready

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

An air conditioner comprises of various parts such as heat exchanger coils and filters that require regular maintenance for the unit to operate efficiently and effectively throughout its years of use. Failure to maintain it properly leads to decline in the performance of the air conditioner, and energy consumption continues to increase. With a wide variety of energy-efficient air conditioners, Hitachi is focused on customer service and offers expert AC maintenance services to provide more convenience for customers.

Specialists at Hitachi Cooling & Heating India, one of the top AC brands in the country, suggest that customers have their ACs serviced before the summer season begins and the temperature begins to rise. Regular maintenance is the best way to ensure the proper functioning of air conditioners.

ACs regularly serviced by the authorized service team at Hitachi Cooling & Heating India, particularly in the summer months, will ensure the best cooling.

For an AC unit to provide the desired cooling power, all of its essential components must function properly. The company has a large presence throughout the nation and utilizes high-tech automated and non-automated mediums to make sure that customers are able to easily receive their ACs serviced by the brand. Hitachi Cooling & Heating’s technicians provide efficient cleanup of the AC unit during a service visit. In case of emergency, the company also provides prompt response times. To ease the burden on customers, Hitachi Cooling & Heating India has a strong customer service department that ensures each service request is addressed quickly.

Customers can reach customer service 24/7 by calling on a dedicated customer care number (079-7141-4848 (landline), visiting the website at https://www.hitachiaircon.com/in/, emailing at customercare@jci-hitachi.com, or sending a message on WhatsApp at 756-788-4848. Customers can also raise service requests through the Hitachi India Customer Care App. The app can be downloaded from the following link: Android and iOS.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.