Gift your sibling the CRED advantage this Rakshabandhan

The bond between siblings is truly special. It’s a special relationship with shared genes, upbringing and lots of shared secrets. So, whether it was fighting over the TV remote, taking turns on the home computer, covering up for your sibling on the day of the report card, or facing the flack when they sneaked out of the home, sibling connections mark our most enduring relationships.

The festival of Rakshabandhan is a celebration of this special bond where siblings tie rakhis on the each other’s’ wrists and get a promise of protection – and exciting presents – in return.This Rakshabandhan, show your sibling some special love by opting for a specially curated rakhi or gift box for them from the CRED store.

What makes it all the more special is that CRED members can enjoy a discount of up to 80 per cent on this special selection, with a choice of products from more than 400 brands on offer. You can pick from an exciting range of limited edition beautiful rakhis and gift boxes from brands like GIVA, Tipsfly, and iTokri, amongst others, all of which are available on the CRED store.

There is something for everyone. This selection of rakhis and gift boxes ranges from quirky rakhis to handcrafted ones made with zardozi bead work, patwa threadwork, homemade paper, tribal hand embroidery, wood, natural stone and many more options.

To help you select the very best for your special sibling, and make this Rakshabandhan extra special, we have curated some gift ideas from the CRED store.

GIVA Silver Rakhis and Gift Packs

Grab a GIVA Silver Rakhi and gift packs under ₹1999 that would shine bright like a diamond on your bro’s wrist!

Handcrafted Rakhis from iTokri

This Rakshabandhan, surprise your loved one with intricately handmade rakhis that are crafted to perfection by the karigars of iTokri, with prices starting at just ₹84.

Evil Eye Rakhis from Tipsyfly

Get your hands on the Evil Eye Rakhis from Tipsfly at ₹199, and add a contemporary twist to ‘Raksha’ bandhan this year.

Natural Wood Rakhis and Gift Hampers from Oye Happy

Express all the unsaid love this Rakshabandhan by getting your sibling Natural wood Rakhis along with gift hampers, all priced under ₹999.

So, hurry to the CRED store and pick your favourite rakhi and presents here! As part of the sibling’s day special, CRED members can access the store and unlock unmissable discounts on a limited number of gorgeous silver rakhis from GIVA every day starting 8 PM from July 28 to July 31. The offer is available exclusively on CRED.

About CRED

