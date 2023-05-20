Gifts World Expo: India’s Largest Sourcing Platform & Exhibition for Gifting & Promotional Solutions

Gifting has become a way of showing admiration, gratitude, and excitement that is ingrained not just in our daily lives, but also in our culture, expressing these emotions in both personal and professional contexts. Creative packaging, personalized notes, and boxes with unique engravings, all help to make the gifting experience more personal and intimate.

India's Most Popular exhibition on gifting & promotional solutions, Gifts World Expo, provides a lucrative platform, not just for top brands in the B2B gifting sector, but also for start-ups looking to scale up their gifting businesses, to generate targeted leads, get industry insights, find sustainable solutions, and accelerate and enhance their value chain.

Gifts World Expo returned to Delhi with its 20th edition to transcend the corporate gifting industry, displaying more than 10,000 products under 1000 brands showcased by over 375 gifting companies and a massive footfall of 28,931 eager visitors. With tremendous excitement and business opportunities, the corporate gift show opened the gates for manufacturers, distributors, dealers, resellers and stakeholders.

A monumental number of top industry brands in the gifting industry joined hands with Gifts World Expo to indicate the remarkable return of the industry. The show floor experienced a diverse range of festive and celebration gifts categorized in 12 broad segments, which showcased gifting innovations, creativity and versatility under one roof.

With three primary segments - Corporate Gifting, Celebration Gifting and Festive Gifting

The expo showcased -

Customized Gifts & Promotional Products

Handicrafts, Home Decor & Furnishings

Housewares & Kitchen Appliances

Lifestyle Products

Premium Gifts / Gold & Silver Gifts

Custom Branding Machinery

Electronic Gadgets & Home Appliances

Awards & Rewards

Stationery & Office Supplies

Innovative Gifting Boxes

Beauty Health & Wellness Gifts

Gourmet Hampers

A Show like Never Before!

Special zones were created for buyers to unwind between business meetings & busy schedules during the show, including an ice-cream zone sponsored by Mobilla, Popcorn zone sponsored by Swayam, Rejuvenation zone and Gaming zone. A dedicated space was created for new start-up companies to seek, develop and gain market insights to make their businesses scalable and mark their presence in the gifting industry.

Green Gifting Solutions

A New eco-friendly gifting segment was added, to increase awareness of the environment, driving them to use sustainable products in daily life, resulting in corporate companies inclining towards sustainable gifting solutions considering the trending market demand. A space was created at the show to collect PET bottles for recycling to make garments/T-shirts, launching India's first sustainable brand - UNIREC.

A Winning Platform for New Launches

Some of India's leading brands participated in the event, including Gift Mart, PM Overseas, Tupperware, Jack & Jones, U&I, Bombay Trophies, Reynolds, The Ribbon Factory, Auspera, JN Arora, Swayam, Mcaffine, Happilo, Vega, Linc, Pooja Gifts, Titan, Philips, Raymond, Casa Decor, Pyrrol, amongst several others. The exhibition witnessed various companies introducing their new product ranges to the audience. U&I launched a whole new range of Bluetooth Headphones, while the Swiss Military introduced its range of electronic products. Presto launched its innovative 3D printing products, Mona B took a step toward the environment and introduced a whole new collection of sustainable bags, and Lifelong Appliances introduced its range of kitchen appliances at the exhibition.

Getting Ready for the Next Show!

The exhibition acts as a podium for the participating businesses to launch new products, conduct live product testing and get instant feedback, analyze industry trends and insights, get creative ideas, meet dealers and distributors, and conduct market research and competition analysis. Keeping that in mind, Gifts World Expo 2023 has been carefully planned to cater all gifting needs – be it corporate, festivities or celebrations, providing the largest platform for sourcing and showcasing an incredible mix of creative and quality gifting solutions from all over India. With 1,500+ Brands in 2,50,000+ Sq. Ft. Exhibit Area, showcasing 15,000+ Products by 500+ Expected Exhibitors and a footfall of 30,000+ Expected Visitors, Gifts World Expo 2023 is sure to be a massive hit. Make sure to mark your calendars and join us from 27 - 29 July, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.