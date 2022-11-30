Gippy Grewal Announces “Maujaan Hi Maujaan" Starts shooting for the film!

After the raging success of ‘Honeymoon’, Punjabi Actor Gippy Grewal took to his Instagram handle to announce his new film Maujaan Hi Maujaan. The shooting of the movie has commenced and is in full swing. The movie is expected to release around summer of 2023. The film seems to be an entertainer filled with lots of comedy and drama. With the amazing star cast, the movie is going be a riot of laughter.

The film is written by Naresh Kathooria and directed by Smeep Kang. It is produced by Amardeep Grewal under East Sunshine Productions and co-produced by Bhana LA. The film stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol, Tanu Grewal, Hashneen Chauhan and many other talented actors.

Sharing his views, Actor Gippy Grewal said, “We have started shooting for the film and the entire cast and crew is very excited and supportive at the same time. It has a very unique storyline with a different character which I haven’t played earlier. I hope viewers will support our new creation whole heartedly and bless us.”

Sharing views, Producer, Amardeep Grewal , said, “We are very elated to announce the launch of our new film. It is filled with madness, humour, comedy and an amazing star cast. We want our audiences across the globe to shower their love and support us as always for this film.”

