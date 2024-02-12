Girl Effect Announces Appointment of Alex Kuruvilla to the Global Board of Directors

Alex Kuruvilla joins the global Board of Directors of the international nonprofit that builds media and creates content that empowers adolescent girls and young women to make choices and changes during critical years.

India – Business Wire India

Girl Effect is an international nonprofit organization that builds media and creates content girls want, trust, and need. Reaching millions of girls across around the world, Girl Effect creates content that helps girls make choices and changes in their lives during the critical years of adolescence. By igniting their confidence to act differently at a time that can define their future, every girl can choose to be in control of her body, her health, her learning, and her livelihood.



Girl Effect announced a new addition to the Girl Effect global Board of Directors, Alex Kuruvilla, Chairman Emeritus, Condé Nast, India. Alex brings decades of experience in media and the power of storytelling to the Board and will be instrumental in Girl Effect’s upcoming five-year global strategic planning process.



“We are honored to welcome Alex to the Girl Effect Board,” said Board Chair Jonathan Newhouse. “Having worked with Alex for more than fifteen years at Condé Nast, I have experienced his incredible leadership firsthand. Alex is a visionary and change-maker. It is a pleasure to have him join our efforts at Girl Effect.”



Alex Kuruvilla is Chairman Emeritus of Condé Nast India and a father to two daughters. With his experience as the former Managing Director at MTV Networks India and Managing Director of Condé Nast India, Alex has been at the forefront of shaping culture in India for three decades. He led an explosive pop culture moment of MTV’s successful Indianisation, where he oversaw MTV, VH1, and Nickelodeon. Alex is passionate about technology startups and has been an early backer of Indian tech ventures.



Girl Effect CEO Jessica Posner Odede said, “Alex is a brilliant global leader and a passionate advocate for women and girls. He is an expert in using the power of media and storytelling to change the world, and we are thrilled Alex is joining the Girl Effect Board of Directors.”