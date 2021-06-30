GITAM: Aiming towards excellence

Our world of education is constantly expanding, and so are the teaching methodologies. We must give students the proper foundation to excel in life with a learning journey that’s not just limited to academics.

A good education engages all aspects of the learner, focusing on the mind, body, and spirit. With higher education institutes mushrooming all over the country, making the right choice can sometimes be challenging for students looking to make a mark for themselves in this competitive world.

A view of the GITAM campus

Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Deemed to be University, offers students a holistic learning environment with facilities at par with some of the best institutes worldwide and a new-age learning atmosphere that focuses beyond just the curriculum.

Student Life in the Campus

GITAM offers plethora of choices to students to explore interests beyond academics.

The learning at GITAM goes much beyond the academic curriculum taught in the classrooms. Students enrolling for the wide range of programs at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels get an opportunity to explore other interests through the plethora of clubs, activities, and events held on the campus. These activities have continued online.

There are many activity clubs at GITAM and students get a platform to showcase their talent in front of peers and faculty.

There are about 250 clubs spread across three campuses, including the popular GITAM Book Club, GITAM Quiz Club, GITAM Cooking Club, GITAM Writers Club, GITAM Korean Culture Club, GITAM Broadcasting Club, among many others. The various clubs hold events across the three campuses.

GITAM has great facilities for different sports including Cricket

To make life on campus comfortable for all, the campuses have a Directorate of Student Life (DoSL), where representatives from the student community work in partnership with academics and administration to handle all aspects of life on campus. They have a particular focus on hospitality and sports to create a harmonious living atmosphere on campus.

In keeping with the Covid situation, GITAM also has a tie-up with an online emotional wellness platform, YourDOST, to offer premium mental health support to students who need it.

GITAM Career Guidance Centre

GITAM aspires to enter the league of the top hundred academic institutions in the world by 2040 and has started many initiatives to power this goal. One such endeavour is the GITAM Career Guidance Centre, which offers students a platform to pursue their passion, develop their interests into careers, and find what works best for them.

The Centre grooms students, developing their soft skills, domain skills, analytical and problem-solving skills, values, and ethics. This training is available to all students to help them find a career of their choice and prepares them with the right skill set for the placement process, higher studies in India or overseas, research and innovation, family business, entrepreneurship, and competitive examinations.

Career Counselling and Mentoring

For students pursuing their dreams at GITAM, the Career Guidance Centre acts as a single point of contact for guidance and mentoring throughout their journey at the institution. The entire Career Counselling and Mentoring (CCM) has been structured with the teacher-student relationship at the core of education and the role it can play in guiding the student on the right path, both personally and professionally.

Students get an opportunity to discuss different career opportunities keeping in view the subjects they are studying, understand the importance of making the right career choice, get support in training and preparations to reach closer to their career aspirations.

Alternative Career Options

In today’s fast-changing times, students are no longer straight-jacketed to follow careers traditionally considered to be ‘good.’ GITAM allows students to think out of the box.

Every student at GITAM is offered a chance to get support from the Other Career Options (OCO), a strategic initiative of the GITAM Career Guidance Centre. The other careers include Defence Services, Research, and Consultancy, higher education abroad, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, pursuing family business, among others.

Accreditations and Rankings

Students are exposed to exchange programs with some of the best universities across the world.

GITAM (Deemed to be University) has accreditations and recognitions from both government and private sector institutions. It has been recognized by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as ‘Category-‘I’ Deemed to be University, and the All India Council approves all courses for Technical Education (AICTE).

The NAAC accreditations have an A+ grade (CGPA: 3.53) as of March 28, 2017, which is valid until March 27, 2022. Tata Consultancy Services accredited GITAM with ‘A Grade,’ while the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) awarded it as the ‘Best Embedded Program in India.’ In addition, the B Com (Hons) program has been accredited by The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Exchanges and Industry exposure

The education at GITAM’s different institutes is structured to expand the worldview of citizens. Students are exposed to exchange programs with some of the best universities across the world. These include tie-ups with the University of Glasgow, Abertay University, Birmingham University, Central Michigan University, University of Nebraska, Florida International University, West Virginia University, Northern Illinois University, and Burgundy School of Business disciplines of study.

To make learning more meaningful, students are brought face to face with industry experts from the companies like HSBC and HDFC banks, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Oracle, IBM, HCL, Ericsson, Laurus Labs, and Dr. Reddys, to name a few. The idea is to structure the courses in a manner that the education the children get is not disconnected from the skills needed in real industry jobs.

Students at GITAM also have access to professional cooperation from the British Council, Confederation of Indian Industry, UNICEF, NASSCOM, and NSE.

Blended Learning

The past year has taught us that virtual classrooms are the future of learning. Blended learning is now considered to be the way forward in the education industry. Formal education can be delivered through an integrated approach of offline and online sessions by the faculty. The student controls the time, place, path, and pace of learning. This method allows the teacher to understand and cater to the different needs and learning ways of the student. It provides flexibility for learners to choose and master a course.

GITAM has tied up with Coursera to help students gain access to over 4200+ courses.

Some systems facilitate admissions for students into higher studies. GITAM University offers its students a variety of courses under Blended Learning. It has tied up with Coursera to help students gain access to over 4200+ courses. These corporate-sponsored courses also help the students in achieving placement in reputed organizations. The university is working hard to ensure they have the perfect infrastructure to make blended learning accessible to all.

GITAM (Deemed to be University) has three campuses – in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru – each houses multiple institutes that offer specialized education in different disciplines. The sprawling green spaces are very safe and have round-the-clock security to provide a secure learning environment for students.

For more information on the holistic learning experience at GITAM, deemed to be university, and the courses that are offered at different campuses across India, log on to https://www.gitam.edu