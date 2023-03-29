Give Wings To Your Child With Myopia Progression Control Spectacle Lenses

Myopia, also known as nearsightedness, is a common vision problem that affects many children. It occurs when the eye is too long or the cornea is too curved, causing light to focus in front of the retina instead of on it. This results in blurry distance vision, while close-up vision remains clear.

Nearsightedness, or myopia, is a common vision issue that many children experience. It happens when the cornea is excessively curved or the eye is too long, which causes light to focus in front of the retina rather than on it.

With and Without Myopia

When someone is nearsighted, distant items appear hazy while close-up objects appear distinct. Myopia can occasionally be moderate and easily treated with contacts or glasses. The risk of significant eye conditions including glaucoma, cataracts, and even blindness increases, however, in other circumstances where myopia can advance and worsen over time.

But, a new lens (for glasses) called Myopia Progression Control Lenses has been introduced at Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, and it can stop the advancement of myopia in by upto 67% in children. The way that light enters the eye is changed by these lenses, which can assist to lessen eye strain and stop the eye from growing more nearsighted over time.

Because myopia can worsen quickly during childhood and adolescence, children should use myopia control lenses.

Because myopia can worsen quickly during childhood and adolescence, children should use myopia control lenses. These lenses can lessen the chance of acquiring significant eye diseases including cataracts, glaucoma, and retinal detachment later in life by reducing the advancement of myopia.

Common Symptoms of Myopia in children include:

Squinting or closing one eye

Moving closer to or sitting near objects they are trying to pay attention to, like the TV

Clumsiness

A decrease in academic performance

Complaints of headache, eye pain, or sensitivity to light

Make an appointment for your child to have an eye exam with an optometrist or ophthalmologist if you are worried about their vision or think myopia may be developing in them. The optimal course of treatment, which can entail myopia control lenses or other measures, can be determined with their assistance.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.