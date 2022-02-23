Giving back good to the society

Mukhtarul Amin, Chairman and Managing Director, Superhouse Group, a leather goods exporter in Kanpur with the objective to diversify into the education sector, established Allenhouse Public school under the banner of Superhouse Education Foundation. Under the same banner he also tied-up with the Delhi Public School (DPS) in 1996. Soon after the tie up, the first franchise of DPS (in the private sector) was established

And today, the group boasts nine branches of the brand and another six schools under its banner of Allenhouse Public school. Interestingly, the group also has five branches in Lucknow and one each in Kanpur, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Unnao. The group recently launchedDPS in AmrapaliYojna in Dubagga, Lucknow. They also have three kindergarten schools in Kanpur and one in Bareilly.

Initially, when Mr. Amin first approached the DPS Society, they were offering their franchises only to the public sector. However, he managed to convince them to tie up with them and hence the first DPS was opened in Kanpur. “Education is not a business for us. It is our way of giving back something good to the society,” says Mr. Amin.

He further adds, “Our students should stand out in a crowd. Earlier, the focus was only on academics, now it is on overall development of the children. Our institution ensures that the confidence level of the child grows.”

The first Allenhouse Public School came up in Kanpur in 2006. Today, the group boasts of six branches. Entering the field of higher education Amin established Allenhouse Institute of Technology, Kanpur, in 2009. The institute offers exclusive engineering courses. The same campus today also houses the Allenhouse Business School and Allenhouse Institute of Management.

Equipped with the latest technological aids, Wi-Fi, labs, AV rooms and other world class infrastructure, the campus is of the best in the city. “It is said that engineers are made in laboratories and we probably have the best facilities to offer. Whereas, most of the higher educational institutions do not focus on extracurricular activities, we provide opportunities to learn music and we also have many indoor and outdoor game facilities. And this is our USP,” shares Mr. Amin.

The institutions focus on personality development programmes and the sports academy. The former is offered to even young children enrolled in kindergarten.

Speaking about the personality development programme, Mukhtarul elaborates, “The idea is for all the students to enjoy the modern technology available. Last year we came up with a programme of teaching students how to speak and how to conduct themselves in every situation. This provides holistic grooming as per today’s requirement. These classes are conducted twice a week for one period.

The institution has facilities like a swimming pool, football and cricket grounds and tennis courts.

The group now has a student population of 27000 plus and is growing. Superhouse is well-equipped to set its global footprint in the education arena.

