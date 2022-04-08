GLA University: A Great Place to Secure a Rewarding Future

While looking for a college/ university for admission, students are most concerned about the placement record of the institution, which is a wise thing to do. The placement record of an institution is one of the most significant indicators of its success. A good placement record depicts the excellence of an institution in preparing job-ready professionals.

GLA University stands apart from its counterparts by offering the best-in-class placements to its students. In the ongoing recruitment drive for Batch 2022, the highest CTC is offered by Amazon i.e., ₹32.16 LPA. In fact, the overall average CTC is 6.28 LPA, which is an overwhelming number.

Narayan Das Agrawal, Chancellor – GLA University, Mathura

The best thing about GLA University is that they are transparent in terms of showing their placement records, unlike most institutions that manipulate their numbers. GLA always focuses on improving its placement records and as a result, the placement highlights of Batch 2022 are as follows:

1800+ Placement Offers (still soaring)

400+ Recruiters from Diverse Industries

200+ Students with Multiple Job Offers

87%+ Placements for B.Tech (CSE) Students

100+ Offers by Cognizant

GLA University has strived hard to achieve a place where they can pave the way for their students towards success. The factors that play the key role in the placement success of GLA are:

Training & Placement Cell

The Training & Placement Cell (TPC) at GLA University is the key factor for the excellence of the university in terms of placements. TPC focuses on empanelling leading recruiters from the industry. As a result, more than 750 recruiters like Amazon, Wipro, Byju’s, Microsoft, Cognizant, Axis Bank, Bank of America, etc. are on the panel of GLA for campus recruitments.

Alumni Network

GLA University has a global alumni base of over 30,000 students. More than 6000 alumni are settled at international locations. Such a strong alumni base enables the existing students to remain connected with the alumni and expand their professional network. It helps them get notified about the job opportunities within the alumni network.

Job-Oriented Learning

The curriculum of each course at GLA is aligned with the current & future industry requirements. It is the prime objective of the university to prepare its students to undertake professional challenges efficiently. Moreover, the university emphasises experiential learning beyond the classrooms through labs, workshops, guest lectures by thought leaders, seminars, etc.

Industry Exposure

Students at GLA are exposed to the industry a lot with the help of industrial internships as part of various courses. Also, the university conducts industrial tours for the students so that they can become conversant with the workplace etiquettes and gain a better understanding of business dynamics.

Soft Skill Traning & Interview Preparation

Soft skill is the key to corporate success. Hence, the TPC at GLA organizes soft skill training programs for the students. Also, the interview preparation training is also imparted to instil students with confidence and skills to nail the top corporate interviews and acquire desired jobs.

About the University

GLA University has been evolving at a rapid pace in terms of quality of education as well as placements. With a robust alumni base of over 30,000 students settled worldwide. It has become a gateway to global success. GLA University has been awarded the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade for imparting multi-disciplinary education constantly with academic excellence. Also, it has joined the league of 12 private universities in India holding the 12B status by UGC.

GLA has also stepped into online education with the advent of GLA Online. In a quest to make education accessible to all, GLA Online offers UGC-recognized online BBA, B.Com, and MBA programs. These programs are a boon to working professionals to upgrade their careers. Also, the students unable to continue with regular education after 10+2 can pursue BBA or B.Com at GLA Online. The industry recognition of these programs is as good as regular courses.

Step up to join GLA University to get closer to your dream career.