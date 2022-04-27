GLA University encourages sports with world-class on-campus facilities

In an endeavour to promote a good body and healthy mind, GLA University has set up world-class sports facilities on its campus. The university also organizes state-level sports events & meets to encourage students even from other colleges to participate in various sports. Indulging in sports is a great way to achieve a great body and an active mind. It also helps in breaking the monotony of long lectures.

GLA University has adopted a very practical approach to avoiding any monotony because of excessive study. The university believes in value-based yet fun-oriented learning so that the students can grasp the maximum learning outcomes. Backed by a rich sports infrastructure, GLA conducts the following annual events:

Pratham Pratibha - Athletics Events

Get Set - Badminton Event

Hoop It Up - Basketball Event

G.P.L - Cricket Event

Spardha - For First-Year Students

Chakravyuh - Chess Event

Laliga (futsal) - Football Event

Goal In Fire - Handball Event

Kabaddi Championship

Aaveg - Volleyball Event

Aagaz - All Sports Events

Maitree - Annual Sports Meet

Sports Infrastructure at GLA University

GLA University boasts a great sports infrastructure with dedicated grounds & courts for all the major sports like Cricket, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, etc. The management is quite concerned regarding the frequent maintenance of all the grounds. GLA campus comprises the following grounds:

Athletics Track

Badminton Court

Basketball Court

Cricket Ground

Football ground

Handball Ground

Volleyball Court

Chess Hall

Table Tennis Hall

Lawn Tennis

Indoor Games at GLA

Apart from the outdoor sports facility, the university also pays attention to indoor games. The university strives hard to meet the variegated sports interests of the students. All the popular indoor games are available on campus. Some of them are:

Badminton

Chess

Table Tennis

Carom

Gymnasium at GLA

A modern gym, equipped with high-quality imported fitness equipment. Cardio, weightlifting, aerobics, and lot more activities are available at the gym on the GLA campus. Students & staff can access the gym and exercise under expert supervision. The best thing is that the students don’t need to pay additional charges to avail the gym facility. Apart from the gym, a yoga centre and other recreational activities are also available.

It won’t be an overstatement that GLA University has best-in-class sports facilities. The best thing is that the university promotes the sports culture. Many state-level champions in different sports like badminton, tennis, etc. have originated from GLA and university has a big role in brushing up their sports skills.

About the University

GLA University has been evolving at a rapid pace in terms of quality of education as well as placements. With a robust alumni base of over 30,000 students settled worldwide. It has become a gateway to global success. GLA University has been awarded the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade for imparting multi-disciplinary education constantly with academic excellence. Also, it has joined the league of 12 private universities in India, holding the 12B status by UGC.

GLA has also stepped into online education with the advent of GLA Online. In a quest to make education accessible to all, GLA Online offers UGC-recognized online BBA, B.Com, and MBA programs. These programs are a boon to working professionals to upgrade their careers. Also, the students unable to continue regular education after 10+2 can pursue BBA or B.Com at GLA Online. The industry recognition of these programs is as good as traditional courses.

Step up to join GLA University to get closer to your dream career.