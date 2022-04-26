GLA University ensures immersive learning in a research-intensive environment

‘Research’ and ‘Innovation’ are two words that make a huge difference to the level of education at an institution. GLA University, being a research-intensive institution, always believes in the innovation-led learning of the students. In addition, the ‘beyond classroom’ education helps students imbibe the right skills to prosper in the industry after their course completion.

GLA University is well-known as one of the top private universities in Uttar Pradesh and located at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, i.e. Mathura. The university offers an advanced research-intensive environment to its faculty and students, where they collaborate to do beautiful inventions.

Also, GLA has signed MOUs with 50+ esteemed foreign institutions for joint research programs, collaborative curriculum development, faculty exchange, students immersion programs, etc. These international tie-ups have enabled GLA to leave global footprints in countries like the USA, the UK, Australia, Singapore, Brazil, etc.

GLA University has 12 research centres/ Centres of Excellence where faculty & students indulge in joint/ individual research projects. Also, the university is entitled to receive grants from the Government of India for research projects. Some of the major research centres maintained by GLA are:

- Bentley Centre of Excellence & BIM Advancement Centre

- Micro Nano Development Research Centre

- Solar Energy Research Centre I & II

- Sustainable Environment & Agricultural Research Centre

- Centre for Computer Vision & Intelligent Systems

- Texas Instrument Innovation Centre

The year 2021 was no less than an achievement for GLA University in terms of achieving excellence in research. The GLA faculty and students published over 220 patents. Moreover, 20+ patents were registered. In addition, GLA faculty has also published 3500+ papers in leading national & international journals. These overwhelming stats speak loud about the research excellence at GLA University.

Signed MOU with IBM

Research capacity building is necessary, especially for engineering students, to yield maximized output from their engineering study. Faculty involved in research projects also become conversant with the challenges faced by the researchers.

GLA University always endeavours to expand the research capacity building among the students and faculty. It enables its students to gain practical knowledge and become industry-ready to undertake professional challenges efficiently. In other words, research-intensive learning is the key to success in terms of gaining knowledge and finding a bright future.

About the University

GLA University campus

GLA University has been evolving at a rapid pace in terms of quality of education as well as placements. With a robust alumni base of over 30,000 students settled worldwide. It has become a gateway to global success. GLA University has been awarded the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade for imparting multi-disciplinary education constantly with academic excellence. Also, it has joined the league of 12 private universities in India, holding the 12B status by UGC.

GLA has also stepped into online education with the advent of GLA Online. In a quest to make education accessible to all, GLA Online offers UGC-recognized online BBA, B.Com, and MBA programs. These programs are a boon to working professionals to upgrade their careers. Also, the students unable to continue regular education after 10+2 can pursue BBA or B.Com at GLA Online. The industry recognition of these programs is as good as regular courses.

Step up to join GLA University to get closer to your dream career.