GLA University: Imparting world-class education and shaping individuals, one step at a time

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:29 IST

Education plays a critical role in not just imparting knowledge, but shaping an individual’s personality. There are some universities that go beyond traditional learning in the classrooms and help you evolve as a person, thereby leading you on the path of success. GLA University in Mathura is one such name that has a rich legacy, and is reckoned as one of the best destinations for knowledge seekers.

It was in 1991 that Shri Narayan Das Agrawal decided to fulfill the dream of his father, Late Shri Ganeshi Lal Agrawal, of establishing an institute to impart quality education to the people of the region and beyond. This is what led to the setting up of the university in the holy city of Mathura, the homeland of Lord Krishna. No wonder, the institute has been associated with various social causes since its very inception.

The university has been approved and recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), NCTE and Pharmacy Council of India. It has also been accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with ‘A’ Grade. Currently, it is the top-most university in Mathura.

Academic excellence

GLA University boasts of the world-class Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), which is the oldest among existing institutes, and is one of the best engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

The programmes offered by IET are carefully designed towards nurturing socially responsible individuals and top-notch engineers, who evolve into innovators and entrepreneurs. IET boasts of a dynamic alumni ranging from public service officers to those who hold high positions in service sectors.

Rajat Pratap Singh, a GLA alumnus who is currently a Software Development Engineer at Facebook, London, said: “GLA is a portal for opportunity and a journey of self-discovery. In my four years in this wonderful institute, GLA has given me the chance to explore my talents, build my skills and evolve my expertise as a Engineer. Huge respect, love and devotion for entire faculty members and department. It’s their efforts that make me to count myself as successful engineer. An open and encouraging environment, the spirit of academic excellence that the institute inculcates and the company of a brilliant, diverse peer group make GLA a rewarding experience. For anyone who yearns to learn, to explore and to lead, GLA is indeed the place to be.”

Under the umbrella of IET, there is the Department of Computer Engineering and Applications, Department of Electrical Engineering, Department of Electronics and Communication, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, and each of them offer Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Doctoral programmes.

Each of the institutes boasts of a well-qualified faculty that covers not just basic concepts, but research-oriented content that helps to hone the skills of students.

Himank Bansal, a GLA alumnus and currently an Associate Software Engineer at Torry Harris Business Solution, shared his experience, “Thank you GLA for playing an important role in my life. GLA taught me a way of living, the importance of education, moral values, ethics and so many lessons that framed me as a better individual. The faculty at GLA gives a better shape to your future, which everyone needs. The GLA campus was my second home. I never felt that I was away from home when I was at GLA.”

Somya Saxena, a Software Analyst with HCL Technologies and who completed her B.Tech in CS from GLA University, said, “When the path is difficult, the destiny is often more beautiful. I remember the day I entered the college confused and with questions in my mind as to whether I would be able to cope with the pressure of high-quality professional education or not. But, with the trust of my parents and the Almighty, I started my journey. Today, when I look back at those four glorious years of my life where I learned and got trained, I feel blessed and thankful to have attained such an experience.”

Impressive infrastructure

The GLA University boasts 227 classrooms that are spacious like amphitheatres, so that the faculty can give equal attention to all students. A total of 65 out of these are tute rooms, and all the classrooms are air-conditioned. Each of these classrooms has the latest technologies—on-demand sound systems, Wi-Fi, and all modern amenities, so that students are always ahead of the curve.

The university also has a total of 157 well-equipped laboratories, where students can get hands-on experience of the best technologies.

Besides, there are 13 auditoriums and seminar complexes that have a capacity to accommodate 3800+ people. The university organises events, workshops, and guest lectures from time to time.

GLA also boasts a well-stocked Central Library that has close to 1,69,899 books, over 4,500 CD-Roms and subscriptions to over 95 national and international journals and magazines. It is also a member of the National Digital Library.

Top placements

To help students stand out and gain a competitive edge over others, GLA has a strong Training and Placement cell that works tirelessly towards ensuring employment for all students across various industries, and helps budding entrepreneurs in establishing successful businesses.

The cell works with a twin-fold focus on augmenting internal competencies by contemporary grooming of students and enabling the industry to identify and absorb intellectuals with the requisite technical and managerial skills.

The cell also helps students build skills for summer training and projects in various companies. The university critically evaluates these summer training and projects, as they form a part of the curricula.

On an average, more than 50 guest lectures by veterans across various industries are conducted every semester to enable students to understand real-life situations and experiences. This aims to make students ready to face situations which may arise in their professional lives.

That’s not all - the Training and Placement Cell, in coordination with the various technical and non-technical departments, regularly organises industrial visits to acquire technical activities involved in production design and maintenance of engineering products in case of technical courses.

According to statistics, 260+ MNCs offered students salary packages ranging from Rs 4.5 to Rs 32 LPA (batch 2020). In fact, students have received 1700+ placement offers and 74% is the average placement rate recorded over the last decade.

Farhan Khan of WIPRO Technologies Ltd said: “Wipro has been a regular recruiter at GLA University for many years now, and we have been experiencing a set of very professional and well-groomed candidates. The institution has a good talent pool of fresh minds that have been trained to become industry-ready in state-of-the-art infrastructure with a very high focus on technical capability, domain knowledge as well as soft skills. We have been getting excellent support from the management as well as the career development cell in all our engagements with the college, and we would like to make this association to bloom further in times to come, adding to our talented global workforce pool and enabling our organization and society to reach greater heights.”

With state-of-the-art infrastructure, proven placements and world-class faculty, GLA University is one of the best in the country.

Vishal Yadav, a GLA alumnus and currently an Executive Engineer at Gujarat Heavy Chemical Limited, summed it up well: “GLA University has given me an exceptional educational experience. We have an excellent group of mentors who are truly inspirational and extremely supportive. The lectures and the interactive sessions between faculty members and students create a perfect environment for learning, and help students to develop a scientific temperament. I am extremely glad to have been a part of this wonderful university.”

