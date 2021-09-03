GLA University is redefining engineering education in India

There has been a massive skill gap in the engineering industry. It has become an urgent need to train engineering students with hands-on learning. (GLA University)

“As engineers, we were going to be in a position to change the world – not just study it.” —Henry Petroski, American Engineer

Engineering has been seen as a thriving career option across the globe nowadays. About a million students attain an engineering degree every year in India. Still, 80% of engineering graduates remain unemployed every year, according to a study. Moreover, only 14% of employed B.Tech degree holders acquire the top spots in professional life - this is also speculation of another research.

Soaring unemployment amongst engineers is a severe problem that needs to be fixed with skill-based learning oriented towards the industry. Once the engineering institutions start preparing their students with industry-centric skills, the skill gap within the industry will start shrinking. In terms of opportunities, there is no dearth of the same amid diverse sectors, but the industry expects engineers with high competence. The budding engineers need to focus on gaining hands-on experience to stand out among the crowd. The college selection, choice of specialization, level of study - aspirants should ponder over everything carefully.

Ideal Engineering Study

It is recommended that engineering students choose a college that can add value to their overall skills, not the ones that make big claims and treat students as a product of their academic factories. The multi-dimensional skill enhancement is necessary for the upcoming engineers to steer their careers in the right direction and expand their horizons. A good engineering college always emphasizes on imparting education that can be useful in the industry. One of the biggest reasons for the skill gap is that what students learn at your college is useless when they enter the industry.

GLA University - An Overview

GLA University has been awarded the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade for imparting multi-disciplinary education constantly with academic excellence. Also, it has joined the league of 12 private universities in India holding the 12B status by UGC. The varsity has been listed among the front-runners in the educational ratings issued by prestigious organizations. An alumni base of over 30,000 across the globe has brought GLA in the league of premier institutions in India offering a gateway to global success.

GLA University gets an edge over other institutions offering engineering education India by encouraging experiential learning beyond the classrooms. Also, GLA promotes entrepreneurial mindset development with a New-Gen Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC). It is a program launched by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India.

Also, 157 well-equipped laboratories enable students to experiment and invent new products. IN the year 2020 itself, 220+ patents have been registered by the students at GLA. The major engineering courses offered at GLA University include:

- B.Tech in Electronics & Communications

- B.Tech in Electricals & Electronic

- B.Tech in Electrical Engineering

- B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering

- B.Tech in Smart Manufacturing

- B.Tech in Civil Engineering

- B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering

- B.Tech in Mechatronics Engineering

-B.Tech in Automobile Engineering

- B.Tech in Biotechnology

Future-ready B.Tech CSE Specializations in partnership with IBM

-Industrial Internet of Things Specialization

-Cloud Computing & Virtualization

-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

-Cyber Security & Forensics

International Academic Alliances

GLA University has global academic tie-ups with several renowned international universities in the USA, Canada, Australia, and other parts of the globe. Parana Western State University, Brazil, University of Malaya, Malaysia, Arkansas State University, USA, Fort Hays State University, USA, California State University San Bernardino, USA are some of its major education partners. These international alliances enable GLA University to conduct student & faculty immersion programs, collaborative research, faculty exchange, and various other activities.

Rankings and Recognitions

International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) accredited for its business programs

Ranked #1 in INDIA amongst the Top Emerging Engineering Institutes in survey 2018 by Times of India

Best Private University in UP Survey 2019 & 2020 by Dainik Jagran

Best Private University in UP in Engineering by Survey 2018

Rated ‘AAA’ amongst India’s Best Engineering Colleges 2020 by CAREERS 360

National Employability Award among the Top 10% engineering campuses nationally 2019 by 'aspiringminds'

Ranked #3 in UP for BBA by 'The India Today Group'

Even amid the COVID-19 outbreak, GLA University has touched the pinnacle of success in terms of placements. 2100+ placement offers have already been issued by 400+ top recruiters in campus placements for Batch 2021. The university has bettered its overall placement record and ₹32 LPA was the highest offered package for B.Tech CSE placements. The students of GLA are working with renowned companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, Infosys, IBM, to name a few. GLA University is among the leaders in engineering education. Check your B.Tech Eligibility for admission and carve your success plan at GLA.