GLA University offers futuristic engineering education

GLA University, located at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, i.e. Mathura, is one of the renowned private universities in Uttar Pradesh. The engineering education at GLA is based on a futuristic vision. Academicians understand that the fields soaring today might not exist in 2030. Hence, futuristic education is a need of the hour to ensure a future-proof engineering career for students.

GLA has designed courses based on the technologies developed for the future in an endeavour to prepare engineering students for the careers of tomorrow'. The university has also collaborated with the tech giants like IBM to offer courses aligned with the industry requirements. Some of the significant futuristic courses offered at GLA include:

B.Tech CSE (Data Analytics)

Clive Humby, the man behind Clubcard, said, “Data is the new oil of the digital economy.” All successful organizations make only data-driven decisions. Hence, they rely on data solely. Moreover, this dependency is going to increase with time. Such a scenario makes the career of a Data Analyst extremely safe from the hits like recession, global pandemics, etc. Therefore, GLA offers B.Tech CSE with a specialization in Data Analytics in collaboration with IBM to fill the talent gap.

GLA University has been evolving at a rapid pace in terms of quality of education as well as placements.

B.Tech CSE (Cloud Computing)

Cloud Computing has revolutionized the data storage mechanism. In our daily life, we use Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and various other cloud computing systems to store our data in a safe environment. It implies that the market size of Cloud Computing will expand; so are the job opportunities. Therefore, GLA University has designed B.Tech SCE in Cloud Computing specialization. This course is also offered in academic partnership with IBM.

B.Tech CSE (Cyber Security)

Whatever we browse or log in by providing our credentials is not 100% safe on the web - this is ironic yet true. Even after multilayer security walls, hackers often breach online banking systems' security. With our digital framework dependency, we are more vulnerable to cyber hacks. This calls for foolproof cyber security. Hence, the demand for cyber experts is booming and will soar. GLA prepares the saviours of internet users with a B.Tech CSE course in Cyber Security specialization.

B.Tech CSE (Internet of Things)

The rise of technologies like the Internet of Things has made our lives easy to a significant extent. It helps to connect physical objects like fans, lights, refrigerators, air-conditioners, etc., with the internet. With the IoT-enabled devices, you can convey your command using your internet-enabled smartphone. This technology will always stay in trend. GLA offers B.Tech CSE with IoT specialization in association with IBM.

B.Tech CSE (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI) is the most promising emerging technology. It is employed everywhere nowadays. We are not even aware that AI-driven systems and products gradually dominate our lives. This technology will keep advancing but will never become extinct. Considering this fact, GLA offers B.Tech CSE with a specialized AI & ML curriculum. This is also designed in partnership with IBM.

GLA offers B.Tech CSE with a specialized AI & ML curriculum

Impact of Futuristic Education

Futuristic education is the key to achieving a future-proof career - there is no denying the fact. GLA University is where engineering grads fly high placements up to 32 LPA. In the ongoing placement for Batch 2022, the CSE batch has registered 88% placement. So this is the impact of futuristic and experiential learning at GLA that the list of achievers is endless here.

About the University

GLA University has been evolving at a rapid pace in terms of quality of education as well as placements. With a robust alumni base of over 30,000 students settled worldwide. It has become a gateway to global success. GLA University has been awarded the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade for imparting multi-disciplinary education constantly with academic excellence. Also, it has joined the league of 12 private universities in India, holding the 12B status by UGC.

GLA has also stepped into online education with the advent of GLA Online. In a quest to make education accessible to all, GLA Online offers UGC-recognized online BBA, B.Com, and MBA programs. These programs are a boon to working professionals to upgrade their careers. Also, the students unable to continue regular education after 10+2 can pursue BBA or B.Com at GLA Online. The industry recognition of these programs is as good as traditional courses.

Step up to join GLA University to get closer to your dream career.