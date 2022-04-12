GLA University offers management education with a difference

A management degree has been gradually becoming a mandatory qualification to apply for different jobs in multiple sectors. This overwhelming demand has made most of the higher education institutions offer UG & PG level management courses. In other words, the institutes offering management courses have started mushrooming.

Amid the mushrooming of management colleges, GLA University has managed to stand apart with exemplary management courses, aligned with what the current industry requires. It has evolved as a premier institution for management education in Uttar Pradesh. In fact, the recognition of GLA’s management courses is acknowledged nationwide.

The International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) Lenexa, Kansas, USA has accredited the business programs offered at GLA University after acknowledging their quality of education. GLA embodies the international standards in its management education. The major management programs offered here include:

UG Courses

B.Com Honours

B.Com Honours (Global Accounting in Association with CIMA)

BBA

BBA Honours

BBA in Family Business

PG Courses

MBA Honours (Aligned with Industry 4.0)

Integrated MBA (BBA + MBA)

MBA in Dual Specialization

MBA (Financial Markets & Banking)

MBA (Logistics & Supply Chain Management) & many more

Apart from UG & PG programs, GLA University also offers Ph.D in Management. There are certain factors that make GLA stand apart as a management institution.

A strong alumni network and a seamless portal to connect with the alumni enables management students at GLA to find some fantastic employment opportunities.

New-Gen IEDC

GLA University has a New Generation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (New-Gen IEDC) in association with the Government of India. It helps the students with guidance & funding to nurture their start-up ideas. Aspirants seeking entrepreneurship as a career can move towards GLA to get the right nutrition for their startup ideas.

Faculty

Faculty at GLA bids a special mention. Most of the faculty members are drawn from premier institutions like IIM and other national & international places. They have the right mix of industry-academia experience to prepare the students for the challenging environment of corporate & MNCs.

TEDxGLAU

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDxGLAU is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. Celebrities like Sh. Gaur Gopal Das, Ashish Vidyarthi, Prajakta Koli, Aseem Trivedi, and many more have participated in TED talks at GLA University. Their experience is quite encouraging for the management students.

Alumni Network

About the University

GLA University has been evolving at a rapid pace in terms of quality of education as well as placements. With a robust alumni base of over 30,000 students settled worldwide. It has become a gateway to global success. GLA University has been awarded the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade for imparting multi-disciplinary education constantly with academic excellence. Also, it has joined the league of 12 private universities in India holding the 12B status by UGC. Step up to join GLA University to get closer to your dream career.

GLA has also stepped into online education with the advent of GLA Online. In a quest to make education accessible to all, GLA Online offers UGC-recognized online BBA, B.Com, and MBA programs. These programs are a boon to working professionals to upgrade their careers. Also, the students unable to continue with regular education after 10+2 can pursue BBA or B.Com at GLA Online. The industry recognition of these programs is as good as regular courses.