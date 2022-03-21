GLA University: Paving your way towards success

Mathura: GLA University is counted among the top private universities in Uttar Pradesh and located at the divine birthplace of Lord Krishna i.e, Mathura. and NAAC has accredited GLA University with Grade A for achieving educational excellence since its inception. The curriculums of all the programmes at GLA are industry-aligned to help students become job-ready.

Innovation in learning has always been the prime objective of GLA University, and as a reward, it has got the ‘Band Excellent’ title by Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA). The advanced pedagogy adopted by GLA University enables it to teach what is trending in the present industry scenario. Also, it is associated with companies like Siemens and Honeywell to set up industrial labs on the campus.

GLA University has collaborated with premier global universities in the United States, Canada, Australia, and other regions of the world. Some of its academic tie-ups are with Parana Western State University in Brazil, the University of Malaya in Malaysia, Arkansas State University in the United States, Fort Hays State University in Kansas, and California State University San Bernardino in California. GLA University conducts student and faculty immersion programmes, joint research, faculty exchange, and a variety of other activities in association with its global partners.

Also, GLA encourages entrepreneurial mindset development among students through a New-Gen Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC). It is a programme initiated by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) of the Government of India.

In such an environment, the placement success of GLA University also deserves an applause. Some astonishing stats from Batch 2022 are as follows:

- 1800+ Placement offers (still surging)

- 400+ Placement partners like Amazon, Microsoft, etc.

- 32 LPA highest CTC by Amazon

- 6.28 LPA average CTC

GLA University is a research-intensive university where students are encouraged to conduct experiments & research. The excellence of GLA at research is testified with the following details:

- 12 State-of-the-Art Research Centres

- 220+ Patents Published

Few of the granted patents are I-COS (IGNITION CUT OFF SYSTEM)- Automobiles are essential in this modern developing world. Two-wheelers are one of them. The main reason for accidents in two-wheelers is due to the side stand not being pulled off and minor driving.

GLA University Chancellor Shri Narayan Das Agrawal

Chancellor Shri Narayan Das Agrawal says, “GLA makes learning extend outside the classroom. You are not limited to 7 hours of classroom lectures at GLA. Your life becomes more interesting and fun after 5 PM.” Yes, there are ample activities held after 5 by various clubs. Get yourself surrounded by amazing events to add an extra spark to your hostel life.

Join GLA University to achieve the desired success.