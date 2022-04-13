GLA University: Striking a perfect balance between study and fun

“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

This famous proverb means that only study/ work will never allow you to flourish your personality. Hence, GLA University focuses on organizing events & fun activities along with study to ensure the overall growth of its students. The university frequently organizes events to give students opportunities to experience a cheerful learning environment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bustling college life helps in the well-rounded growth of the students. Participation in extracurricular activities and events help students develop cognitive and social skills. Also, it helps in creating a harmonious environment within the university premises. GLA University conducts various cultural, sports, and tech events. Some of the major events organized at GLA are as follows:

Arohan

Arohan is an Inter College/University Annual Fest organized by GLA University. Many celebrities share the stage in this event. With the live performances by celebrities and students, the excitement reaches its peak.

Udaan

Udaan is an initiative by GLA University for a noble cause. The slogan of Udaan says ‘Wings for Underprivileged Child Education’. Udaan often organizes fund-raising events to support the education of underprivileged children.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhyudaya

It is an Inter-Polytechnic Technical Fest for students from engineering backgrounds. This is the perfect platform for engineering & science students to exhibit their talent and experiential knowledge by showcasing their inventions.

AGRATA

AGRATA is an annual management carnival organized by the Institute of Business Management, GLA University. This event helps the management students expand their professional network.

Students perform at AGRATA, an annual management carnival organized by the Institute of Business Management

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maitree

GLA University organizes an Annual National Level Sports Meet named ‘Maitree’. It’s an inter-college/ university competition where students of various colleges and universities participate in different sports.

Winners receive their medals at Maitree, an Annual National Level Sports Meet

Jhoom

Jhoom is one of the most exciting cultural extravaganzas where students get a big stage to showcase their singing and dancing talents. It’s an invigorating event and GLAians eagerly wait for Jhoom every year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Srijan

Srijan is a National Inter-School Competition organized by GLA University. As the name suggests, this event is a perfect platform to showcase the creative works of students. It helps students evoke their creative streak.

Spandan

Spandan is the Annual University Gala organized by GLA University. It’s a colourful event packed with live performances by celebrities and students. Spandan is one of the largest events GLA organizes every year.

Technotsav

The name itself denotes that Technotsav is the annual tech-fest at GLA University. Students from engineering & science backgrounds get a golden opportunity in Technotsav to exhibit their innovation and inventions.

Apart from conducting many events, GLA University ensures the bustling campus life with different extra-curricular activities. The university has a fully-equipped gymnasium, yoga & recreational centre, and other activities for rejuvenation of mind, body, and soul. Also, GLA lays emphasis on sports with the availability of cricket ground, basketball court, football ground, and facilities for various other indoor & outdoor sports facilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About the University

GLA University has been evolving at a rapid pace in terms of quality of education as well as placements. With a robust alumni base of over 30,000 students settled worldwide. It has become a gateway to global success. GLA University has been awarded the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade for imparting multi-disciplinary education constantly with academic excellence. Also, it has joined the league of 12 private universities in India holding the 12B status by UGC.

GLA has also stepped into online education with the advent of GLA Online. In a quest to make education accessible to all, GLA Online offers UGC-recognized online BBA, B.Com, and MBA programs. These programs are a boon to working professionals to upgrade their careers. Also, the students unable to continue with regular education after 10+2 can pursue BBA or B.Com at GLA Online. The industry recognition of these programs is as good as regular courses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Step up to join GLA University to get closer to your dream career.