GLA University: Transforming engineering study to cope with the advancements

“Change is the law of life and those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” – John F. Kennedy

With a firm belief in the above quote, GLA University always focuses on upgrading the course curriculum of engineering programs in sync with the trending technologies. The rewarding engineering career options of today will not be existing after a decade. In such a scenario, GLA University prepares its students for the ‘careers of the future’.

Under the flagship of the Institute of Engineering &amp; Technology, GLA University offers B.Tech program in different specializations like:

Department of Computer Engineering Application

- B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

CSE in Association with IBM

- B.Tech CSE (Internet of Things)

- B.Tech CSE (AI & ML)

- B.Tech CSE (Data Analytics)

- B.Tech CSE (Cloud Computing & Virtualization)

- B.Tech CSE (Cyber Security & Forensics)

CSED - Industry 4.0 Facility

- B.Tech ME (Smart Manufacturing)

- B.Tech CSE (Industrial Internet of Things)

Department of Electrical Engineering

- B.Tech Electrical & Electronics

- B.Tech Electrical Engineering

Department of Electronics & Communication

- B.Tech Electronics & Communication

- B.Tech EC (with specialization in VLSI)

- B.Tech EC (with minor in Computer Science)

Department of Mechanical Engineering

- B.Tech Mechanical Engineering

- B.Tech Mechatronics Engineering

- B.Tech Automobile Engineering

Department of Civil Engineering

- B.Tech Civil Engineering

How has GLA coped with the change?

Owing to the rapid technological advancement, emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things, Data Science, Robotics, Cloud Computing and others evolved. It was an alarming situation for the engineering institutions to revise their courses accordingly and make their students future-ready.

Most of the institutions were not ready to adapt the technological advancements. On the other hand, the educationalists at GLA observed the situation really well and started specialized engineering programs revolving around emerging technologies. It started major specializations in CSE in association with the tech giant IBM.

Also, GLA University has constituted a CSED - Industry 4.0 Facility to gather and analyze data across machines, enabling more swift, more flexible and agile processes to manufacture high-quality goods at a reduced cost. At this facility, futuristic programs like B.Tech in Smart Manufacturing and B.Tech CSE in Industrial Internet of Things are offered.

What sets GLA apart for engineering study?

GLA University has earned a stellar reputation as one of the leading engineering institutions in Uttar Pradesh. In fact, it is ranked among the top engineering colleges in India by different educational ranking systems. GLA, as an engineering institution, gets an edge for the following reasons:

- 157 advanced laboratories equipped with modern equipment

- Separate labs for different departments

- Industrial labs in collaboration with SIEMENS and Honeywell

- Engineering faculty drawn from places like IITs and NITs

- Association with tech leaders like IBM and Dysmech Competency Services

- Regular up-gradation of course curriculum with an industry-aligned approach

- Premium engineering placement up to 32.16 LPA

- Major recruiters like Amazon, Microsoft, Tata Group, Adani, on panel

About the University

GLA University has been awarded the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade for imparting multi-disciplinary education constantly with academic excellence. Also, it has joined the league of 12 private universities in India holding the 12B status by UGC. An alumni base of over 30,000 across the globe has brought GLA to the league of premier institutions in India offering a gateway to global success.

Step up to join GLA University to get closer to your dream career in engineering.