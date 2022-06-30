Glantor X Education Leadership Awards 2022 Winners list released

If you are into Digital Marketing and branding, there are very little chances that you haven’t heard of ‘Glantor X’. It is a name that requires no introduction, a name that’s imprinted onto everyone’s mind in marketing through its efficient strategies and implementations. It is greatly recognised and relied upon for its stellar algorithms, which are highly effective yet flexible. There are multitude of factors that contribute to the development and success of Glantor X with these being a few. The company claims that it prioritises its employees and it greatly accelerates our success journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has been the topic of conversation in everyone’s topic lately because of its philanthropic initiative to identify, recognise and honour the hard working who are contributing selflessly to the society. As a part of this initiative, it hosted ‘Glantor X Education Leadership Awards 2022’ to honour all the people who are contributing to make education better, in our country. Education is not something to be trifled with, it plays a vital role in everyone’s life and its everyone’s responsibility to help improve it. The people who came forward to perform this duty selflessly need to be recognised and honoured.

The people who are honoured with the award are Dr. Florence helen nalini, Mrs Anita Bose, Dr.Sanjeev Kumar, Dr.S.P.Sangeetha, Mahadev Shinde, Dr. Pramod Dinakar, Pronoy Chakraborty, Dr. Adv Darshna Rajwansh, Ms.Jayapreethi Manoharan, Jimmy Pandita, PANKAJ SHARMA, Sukhwinder kaur, Dr. Rajesh Mourya, Dr.S.S.Onyx Nathanael Nirmal Raj, Dr. PRATHIBHA B S, Dr. Alok Arora, Dr. Priyanka Joshi, Tarun Pal, Dr.Arindam Kumar, Dr C M Gupta Atal, Kolli lalitnarayan, Kiaan Gupta, Dr Deepti Chhabra, ARUNAVA BOSE, Sreeparimala Alamuri, Gopal Sahai, Indhumathi G, Garima Mishra, Sheethal.V.R, DR Sunita Rani, Dr T Velumani, Dr. Dhirendra Kumar Singh, Dr Kavita Jakher, Sumeru Ray (Maharshi MahaManas), Ananya Raha, Dr Sumit Goel, Dr.Camy Bhura,PT, Bipranarayan Panda, Dr Paras Bhura, PT, Dr. Donga sarikaben jayantibhai, Gita R Giri, Nilkanta Mondal, Dr. Syed Hasan Qasim, Dr. Avneet Singh Kalsi, Shankar Nath Pramanik, Dr G Anusha, Hareesh S, Krishnaben vinodray rakholiya, Prof( Dr) Dakshita Joy Sinha, Subalakshmi M, Sangita Konar, Dr Deepesh Kumar Singh, Dr. Lucky Yadav, Dr. Bhratri Bhushan, Dr Bhari Sharanesha Manjunatha, Debashis Chakraborty, Dr Monika Kumari, Prof.Sapna Sharma, Rajesh Kisan Rathod, Sanjum Sethi, Debasis Senapaty, Somprakas Basu, Avijit Kumar Ganguly, Sachin Pareek, Dr Nabeela Fatima, Dr Manjunatha Bhari Sharanesha, Merlin Rathna Priya J, Dr. A. Stanley Raj, Nitin Mishra, Amit Kumar Sharma, Shraddha Sankulkar, Prof. Ekta Menghani, Dr. Arindam Kumar, Dr Shipra Jain, Prof Asha Nangalia, Dr Bharat Parashar, Bhavya chugh, Glenn Carr, Dr. Kapil Malik, Nikita Bhardwaj, Dixita Galiyal, MD INAM UDDIN, ANU BHATIA, Dr. Mathur Nadarajan Kathiravan and Prof. Ranjana Jha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.