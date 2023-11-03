Glimpse into the Future: Unveiling 'Reimagining Education at 100 Years' White Paper at Collegedunia Connect 3.0

Collegedunia Connect is an annual gathering that celebrates the visionaries and change-makers in the field of education. This event unites influential figures, encompassing educators and industry leaders. In this year's edition of Collegedunia Connect 3.0, the central theme is "Innovation in Education: The Key to Transforming India," and it is slated to occur on November 24, 2023, at Taj Palace, New Delhi.



Collegedunia, founded in 2014 by BITS Pilani alumnus Sahil Chalana, is a one-stop destination for students, parents, and educational industry players seeking information related to higher education in India and abroad alike. The portal has played a proactive role in the education sector in the last 9 years and has established itself amongst the top 100 websites in India. It currently has more than 3 lakh authentic student reviews making it India’s largest student review platform.

With the launch of our third Chapter, Collegedunia Connect 3.0, this year, we have aimed to contribute to the Innovation Era of massive change in the Indian educational system. The Indian Education System has undergone a huge paradigm shift from the conventional chalk-and-talk model of learning to modern digital learning and from passive learning to hands-on experiential learning, which can be largely attributed to the Innovation in Education. The event featured Panel Discussions, Keynote Addresses, The launch of the White Paper, and Awards Recognition. It explored topics such as Experiential Learning, Artificial Intelligence in Education, Industry 4.0, and Education for All



The Government of India has announced an initiative to envision India in 2047 as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav scheme. This initiative involves creating guidelines for various sectors, with a focus on the Education Sector. Stakeholders, research institutions, universities, and experts are expected to collaborate to formulate an action plan for this sector.

In a Pursuit to play a constructive role in the Government of India’s Action Plan of Vision India@2047, Collegedunia undertook this initiative to launch the White paper@Reimagining Education at 100 Years. This document represents a visionary roadmap for transforming education in our nation as we commemorate a century of independence. It brings together the expertise of the renowned Industry Veterans of our Advisory Committee, to outline innovative ideas and strategies for reshaping our education system.



This forward-thinking White Paper explores key areas such as curriculum design, teaching methodologies, assessment practices, and educational infrastructure with a focus on inclusivity, equity, and diversity. It aims to ignite a national conversation, inspire collaboration, and drive transformative action towards an education system that empowers every citizen and prepares future generations for the challenges of the next century.



The white paper has been prepared by esteemed members of the Advisory Committee such as Prof. KK Aggarwal; Former Chairman NBA, Dr SS Mantha; Former Chairman AICTE, Prof. P.B.Sharma; Vice Chancellor, Amity University-Gurgaon, Mr Vishal Khurma; CEO, Woxsen University, Dr. Balvinder Shukla; Vice Chancellor, Amity University -Noida, Dr. Vivek Suneja; Dean, FMS-Delhi, Dr. Jaspal S. Sandhu; Former Director, UGC, Dr. M.C Misra; Former Director, AIIMS and many more.



Collegedunia Connect 3.0 offers a significant opportunity to contribute to the development and progress of India's educational sector. Through our collective efforts, we can shape a brighter future for the generations to follow. To find out more, kindly visit https://www.collegeduniaconnect.com/ .

