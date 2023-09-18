GLITZ STUDIO Wins the prestigious ‘Millennium Brilliance Award’ for ‘Best Premium Unisex Salon Chain’

Glitz Studio has recently been awarded with the ‘Millennium Brilliance Award’ for the ‘Best Premium Unisex Salon Chain’. This prestigious award was accepted by Glitz Studio Managing Director Mr. Rajit Bhalla along with his team at a grand ceremony held in Delhi from Bollywood Style Icon Malaika Arora.

When asked how he felt on winning this prestigious award, Mr. Rajit Bhalla said that the team was thankful to the esteemed jury for having adjudged Glitz Studio as the Best Premium Unisex Salon Chain. This award is a recognition of the hard work that the entire Glitz Studio team has put in over last 6 years.

Mr. Rajit Bhalla also spoke about how has his journey been so far and what has been the key to success of his venture. He said, “After having worked with large corporates for 18 years in many Senior management positions, I decided to start my own venture in Service Industry. We setup up our first salon in Gurugram in 2017 and in short span of time, we have grown multi-fold in Delhi NCR region. One core business value that has driven our growth and success is that we have always kept our Customer First in everything we do. Our Salons are designed keeping in mind the comforts of our customer. We maintain family friendly, warm & welcoming environment. We have direct tie-ups with multiple leading brands to ensure our customers get access to selection of best-in-class products to choose from while we maintain pocket friendly pricing for same. All our staff is regularly trained to ensure high service delivery standards and enhance customer experience.

In the past too, we have been awarded for our track record in Customer Excellence and we have also been adjudged the Best Franchise Brand in Premium Salon chain category. We are delighted to have been recognized by both our customers and also the Industry Leaders”.

Mr. Rajit Bhalla also talked about the future business plan for growing the Glitz Studio Salon chain. He said, “We are already running multiple ‘company owned and company operated’ salons successfully. To accelerate business growth, we have also started to franchise Glitz Studio Salons thru ‘Franchise Owned and Franchise Operated’ model. We are not just looking to set up new salons but are also rebranding & upgrading existing salons who wish to take advantage of our brand support and experience. We run one of most affordable franchising programs in premium salon chain category. We have created multiple business models keeping in mind, the investment budgets, target customer segments, salon size and location. We are in process of building a strong pipeline and we will soon be entering multiple cities”.

Mr. Rajit Bhalla congratulated the entire Glitz Studio team for its success and felt truly honoured to have won this prestigious award.

