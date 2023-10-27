Global Business and Education Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR

Global Business and Education Awards 2023, now in their second edition, held at the Hotel Vivanta Dwarka, Delhi on 15th October, 2023. The award was organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) to identify, encourage and recognize eminent personalities for their immense contribution to education/ business/ healthcare sectors that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning. The event was graced by H.E. Shri. Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam (Former Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism of India), Shri. Shekhar Dutt, SM, IAS (Former Governor of Chhatisgarh), Special Celebrity Guest Shri. Madan Lal Udhouram Sharma (Veteran Cricketer - Played in the 1983 Cricket World Cup Winning India Squad). Guests of Honor for the event were, Her Excellency Ms. Jacquline Mukangira (High Commissioner of the Republic of Riwanda to India, Major Gen. Sanjay Soi (Retd.) (CEO at Security Sector Skill Development Council, CEO & Managing Partner Settlers International), Dr. Senorita Isaac (Trade Commissioner, Latin American Caribbean Trade Council), Mrs. Shilpi Arora (National Spokesperson – Indian National Congress), Mrs. Rita Mathew Benjamin (Ex- Chairperson – Dr. B. R. Ambedkar), Prof. Subha Rajan (Senior fellow The Imagindia, New Delhi), Shri. Georjee Kochupurakal (Founder Chairman & Council Director of GCCR), Lt.Col. Rohit Mishra (Founder & Director of Mission Fightback), Mr. Khalid Wani (CEO and Founder of KWCG), Dr. (Lt. Col.) Nilima Mishra (Medical Officer ECHS Polyclinic Army Hospital R & R Hospital), Bharti Mathur (Academic Coordinator), Ms. Shivya Gupta(Social Entrepreneur/ Founder WAMH Foundation), Mrs. Purvi Parekh (Educator||Global Schools-Advocate- Mentor||Co-Author). The guests of honor and speakers discussed the emerging social media market as a new market.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees all over India for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the business/ healthcare/ education sectors. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of business and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced individuals learning outcomes. The conference focused on the importance of AI in business/ healthcare/education, Role of India in G20 and its impact on global leadership, e-commerce and retail trade policy. Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly announces all the award winners of the Global Business and Education Awards and Conference.

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

Global Business and Education Awards 2023 Winner List –

Shehnaaz Yakubhai Kotharia - Best Teacher of the Year

Dr. MOHANDAS - Award for Contribution in Medical Sector

Priyanka Kathait - Top 10 Teachers of the Year Award

Sharmistha Dasgupta - Innovative Principal of the Year

Amb.Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao ( AMBASSADOR OF WORLD HUMAN RIGHTS PROTECTION COMMISSION AND FACEBOOK SUPER EDITOR ) - BEST EDTECH OF THE YEAR

Prof. Ashish Bhatnagar - Dynamic Professor of the Year -2023

P N NATIONAL PUBLIC SCHOOL - Best School of the Year Award

Chiranjivi H. Barot - Best Teaching Award

Dr. MARIN JOSE - Best Teaching Award

Arun Kumar Tripathi - Outstanding Author of the Year

Nandita Karayi - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Prof. Pritibha Sukhroop - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dr. C V Raman University Vaishali, Bihar ( Prof. Vijay Kant Verma ) - Most Emerging Higher Education Institution of the Year

Dr. Rudrayya Hiremath - Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

Logwiz Institute of Shipping and Logistics Pvt Ltd, Chennai - Best Logistics Institute of the Year 2023

Prof. Kota Suresh Kumar - Dynamic Professor of the Year

Vishal Kapoor - Best Teacher of the Year

Dr. Md Aqueel - Most Emerging Oncologist Doctor of the Year

Dr. Purushotham B - Best Director of the Year

Blooming Buds Preschool - Best Pre School of the Year Award

NITA BHOSALE - Innovative Teacher of the Year

Ravinder Kaur Grewal - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Kishorkumar Gangadhar Potdar - Teaching Excellence Award

Dr. Joy Mukhopadhyay - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dr. Suresh Chandra Pandey - Lifetime Achievement Award

Provoke Traders - National Stock Market Trader of the Year

Rakhi Deb - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Dr. R Krishna Moorthy - Teaching Excellence Award

InstaPreps AI - Innovative Startup of the Year

Noble Educational Group, Deolawas - Top 10 Schools of the Year Award

Casagrand International School - Best Managed School Award

RNB Global University - University of the Year

Dr. C. Evangeline - Young Professor of the Year Award

EC Group Datasoft Pvt Ltd. - Best Online Education Platform

Dr. Rupali Singh - Best Educator in Corporate HR

Dr. Lav Vyas, Director of the school ( Lav Kush Shikshan Sansthan, Rajasthan ) - Best managed school award

Syed Omer - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Dr. Navneet Kaur - Young Teacher of the Year Award

SRI SANKARA GLOBAL ACADEMY PAMMAL - Best School using Technology Award

Roots Country School - Best Day Boarding School of the Year Award

Dr. Abhaya R. Joglekar - Award for Contribution to Education Community

CA Ramesh Manilal Nagar - Best Social Worker of the Year

I.T.S College of Health and Wellness Sciences, Gr. Noida (ITS-CHWS) - Best Emerging Physiotherapy Private College in Delhi NCR

I.T.S College of Professional Studies, Gr Noida (ITS-CPS) - Best Outstanding Private Under Graduate College for BBA and BCA in Delhi NCR

I.T.S Engineering College, Gr. Noida (ITSEC) - Best Private Engineering College for Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship

Dr. Sanjay. L. Rajbhar - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Amrita International Vidyalayam, Bangalore - Best School Promoting Extra Curricular Activity Award

House of Joy Preschool - Best School Working on Interpersonal Skills Award

Prince Education Hub, Sikar - Best Residential Campus of the Year Award

Jayshri Pratap Gargote - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Rama Krishna Public School - Award With Innovation in Education Award

MATRIX TUTORIALS - Best Coaching Institute of the Year

Sankalp Ek Prayas Society - Award for Development and Welfare of Women and Children

Dr. Zeba Bux - Innovative Teacher of the Year

Prof. P Parvathi from The American College Madurai , Tamil Nadu - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Dr. (h.c) Veerendra Kumar Rai - Best Life Coach of the Year

Dwadash Kumar Padhan - Best Headmaster of the Year

Preeti Counselling Hub - Best Counselling Hub of Education and Mental Healthcare of the Year

Anuja soni - Best Music Teacher of the Year

Britts Imperial University College - Teaching Excellence Award

Purvi Parekh - Contribution to Women Empowerment through Education

Chandrashekhar Chanasomanappa Chadchan - A service provider in Education

Euclea Business School - Best Private University in Europe

Amitta Gahallot - Dynamic Teacher of the year

ADDANKI DEEPAK - Young Director of the Year

JONNAKOTA KARUN DEEP - Young Director Of The Year

Lakshmi G Nair - Outstanding leadership Quality Manager of the Year

Aweteck Services Pvt. Ltd. ( Mr. Manoj Kumar Koravangi ) - Best Service Provider in Education

Dr. Rohit Gadkari - Outstanding Numerologist of the Year

Sarvodaya Education Society's Higher Secondary School, SANDESH RAMA NAIK MASHELKAR ( Principal ) - Best Service Provider in Education

Dharmendra Agarwal ( PRIME TIME OVERSEAS ) - International Education Service Provider

Dr. Anand Bhardwaj - Lifetime Achievement Award

Ms. Parvati Rajaram Halde - Best Principal of the Year

AL-ZOYA OVERSEAS PVT LTD ( Dr. ISRAR KHAN ) - Business Innovation of the Year

Er. Chandra Prakash Pandey - Professional Civil Engineer Award

GODAVARI COLLEGE OF NURSING, JALGAON - Most Emerging Higher Education Institute of the Year

Pace IIT and Medical Branch Jhajjar (Jaivikas) - Coaching Institute of the Year

Mr. Asvsr Hari Krishna - Young Director of the Year

Lt. Col. Vishal Sharma ( CEO- Ultimate Survival Campsite ) - Award for Best Outdoor Training for Kids

Dr. S Viswanathan - Outstanding Leadership Award

Dr. C. Sujitha Deva Vishnu - Lifetime Achievement Award

Darshan Jain. "Owner of Veer Plast" - Best Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year

Jobstars Group - Excellence in Global Talent Management

Gurram Raajhesh - Best Personality & Chairman of the Year

Akbar Academy - Top Placement Provider of the Year

Akbar Study Abroad - Best Emerging Study Abroad Consultancy

Ashoka Franmark - Educational Franchise of the Year 2023

Meerut Public School Group, Ms. Ketiki Singh Shastri ( Managing Director ) - Best School Chain of the Year

United Football Academy - Best Grassroots Football Academy of the Year

Priyanka Raval - Most Emerging Founder of the Year

SHANKAR GHANSHAMDAS ANDANI - Excellent Professional Chartered Accountant

Ms. Elvina Raylon Pinto - Dynamic Founder of the Year

Mekanix Transmissions India LLP - India’s Most Trusted Brand of V-Belt in 2023

Dr. Rajiv Sapra - Best Principal of the Year

C.T.E. Societys International Public School, Chikodi - Best School using STEM

Subhashish Bose - Best Service Provider in Education

Tahseen Mahmood - Innovative Principal of the Year

Leeladhar Kumar Gavel - Innovative Professor of the Year

Colonel's Academy School - Best School of the Year

BINOY RAJ P ( BB ASSOCIATES ) - BEST ECONOMICAL RESIDENTIAL PROJECT

Vedanta Shanskaar Shaala, Shifaly International School - Innovation in Education Award

DR. SANDIP GUN - LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Jagat Taran Golden Jubilee School - Best Managed School Award

Prof. ( Dr.) TK CHATTERJEE - AWARD FOR INNOVATIVE RESEARCH ON PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY

Mrs. Divya Tanna - Award for Contribution to Education Community

WONG THEEN YOONG - Top 10 Teachers of the Year Award

KADAM CLASSES AND INTEGRATED ACADEMY , BARAMATI ( Suviraj JAYASINGRAO KADAM ) - Best Coaching Institute of the Year

Dr. Vaibhav Gandhi - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dr. Dini Chandran - Award for Excellence in Research on "Anti Microbial Resistance and its Impacts using Metagenomics" in Dept of Biotechnology University of Kerala

Mr. Sunil Khajuria, Chief Operating Officer- DEV Vidyalaya - Best Day Boarding School

DEV Vidyalaya - Sachin Choudhary, Convenor - Standalone School of the Year

Dr. Monika Singh, Excecutive Director and Principal - Exceptional Parental Engagement Award

DALE VIHARI TRIPS PRIVATE LIMITED - REMARKABLE AND SUSTAINABLE TOURISM COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Akriti Sales Corporation - Kamal Drolia - Fastest Growing Business of the Year

Dr. Praveen Kumar, Professor - Astana IT University, Kazakhstan - Awarded for "Excellence in Research

Demmisto Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ( Akash Nishad ) - Top Cyber Security Company of the Year

Asian International University - Best Private University of Manipur

Sankhadeep Dutta - Best Author of the Year

Dr. Shubham Shukla, Director of Growth My Life Green Foundation - International Carrier Counselor and Social Service Provider

Raj Group of Institution, Mr. Raj - Best Educational Institute of the Year

Ms. Parvati Tampi - Journalist & Social Worker of the Year

Kiteskraft Productions LLP congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavors!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of Global Business and Education Awards

https://globaleducationawards.org

