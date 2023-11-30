Global Business Coach Dr. Ameet Parekh Is Organising the Indian Wealth Summit 2.0

New Delhi (India), November 30: In 2022, Dr. Ameet Parekh started an initiative with an ambition to bring TOP business leaders on a single platform and share their insights, knowledge and secrets on growing and scaling businesses profitably with small and medium business owners and entrepreneurs.

In the first edition of Indian Wealth Summit 2022 which happened at the Jio convention center, Dr. Parekh organized one of the Largest wealth Summit for entrepreneurs where some BIG business leaders like Robin Sharma (Globally Respected Leadership Expert, #1 Bestselling Author of books like ‘5 AM club’ & ‘The monk who sold his Ferrari’, Humanitarian), Vineeta SIngh (Co-Founder & CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Judge & Investor in Shark Tank India) and Dr. Ameet Parekh ( A Serial Entrepreneur, the Best Selling Author & a Global Leading Business Coach) shared their insights and secret mantra of success with 1500+ attendee entrepreneurs. They also shared different tactics, strategies and ways to grow and scale their businesses and generate wealth out of it.

After such a massive response in the first edition, this year, Carrying on the legacy and fulfilling his ambition Dr. Parekh is back with the 2nd edition of the indian wealth summit 2.0.

This year he promises that it’s going to be bigger and better: A bigger number of speakers, a bigger number of participants and a bigger number of opportunities.

And this time it’s breaking all the physical boundaries of locations and preferences. Indian Wealth Summit 2.0 IS GOING VIRTUAL!!.

In this edition, global business tycoons will come together and share their strategies, which they have never shared at any platform or event. Unlike any other event, you will not be motivated but guided and trained on frameworks and step by step structures to transform your businesses into massive wealth-generating empires.

Shortening the learning curve

Dr Parekh shares his vision behind organising this wealth summit; he says, “Building, growing and scaling a business is not by luck, its not karma neither it is chance, my idea is to bring the most successful business owners in the world & reverse engineer their success by understanding the mindset and strategies required to grow and scale a venture.”

This event will serve as a platform to help entrepreneurs deconstruct the tactics, frameworks, methods and science that most successful business leaders use to build their business empire, which will help you in saving those 5 years of your life that your competitors will take to learn organically.

Early bird tickets are available; anyone who wishes to book the spot click the link below: https://indianwealthsummit.in/2-0upgrade/

