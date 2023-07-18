GLOBAL EMPIRE EVENTS & BizNation TV Dubai Chapter 2023

Global Empire Events in association with BizNation TV is a development advocacy platform that brings stories of Asian Leaders & Change Makers to the world and raises a voice on various pressing issues like climate change, mental health, education, poverty, healthcare, etc. It is a platform that celebrates the lives of the Entrepreneurs & Educators creating an impact in such spheres.

Icons of Asia - Woman Leaders Forum - Leaders of Bharat Dubai Chapter 5 was an extravagant, elaborative, successful & stupendous conference, discussing diplomacy, geopolitics, sustainable development, entrepreneurship, education & cult leadership culture with honourable diplomats & extremely knowledgeable delegates representing education & entrepreneurship, through various speaker sessions & Panel Discussion.

GLOBAL EMPIRE EVENTS & BizNation TV Presents - Icons of Asia, Woman Leaders Forum & Leaders of Bharat Conference & Awards Chapter 5 which was this time in DUBAI on 31st May 2023 at Hotel CROWNE PLAZA, Deira, DUBAI, UAE.

Theme - Asian Emirates Dominance Conference 2023 !!

Participating Nations included Phillipines, Malaysia, Nepal, UAE, India, Bangladesh, Palau, Seychelles, Union of Comoros, Kazaksthan, Albania, Somaliland, Serbia & many more.

Through our platform we emphasize to work on our tagline - "Breakthrough to Excellence" under the Leadership of Adv. Udaiveer Singh Bindra, Managing Director Global Empire Events & BizNation TV.

The Chief Guest, Guest of Honor & Special Guests in the Conference Included-

- Mr. KL Ganju, Advisor to the Foreign Minister Union of Comoros, President of HCCD (Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India). Honorary Consul General of Union of Comoros)

- President of the Republic of Liberland - H.E. Vít Jedlička

- Dr. Neeraj A. Sharma (Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India)

- Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan (Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan for Telangana & Andhra Pradesh,India)

- H.E. Nawab Syed Algazi, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Liberland for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh India.

- Dr. Nabhit Kapur, Sr. Advisor to Vice President of Somaliland & Board member at Private office of His Highness Sheikh Majid Rashid AL Mualla.

- Dr. Manoj Gorkela (BSLS, LLB, LLD (Hon.), Dy. Advocate General for State of Uttarakhand at Supreme Court of India, Special Counsel, Govt. of MP.

- Shreeman Prashant Mukund Das, International Spiritual Coach || Senior Councilor ISKCON Dwarka Temple.

During The Conference The President of the Republic of Liberland - H.E. Vít Jedlička presented the highest State award of the Republic of Liberland referred to as the Order of Merit to Adv. Udaiveer Singh Bindra & addressed him as a Youth Icon & Youth Leader for his representation of Education & Entrepreneurship globally, which marked Adv. Udaivver Singh Bindra as the Youngest in the world & 2nd Indian to receive the Order of Merit.

President of the Republic of Liberland also presented the Order of Merit to Mr. KL Ganju, Advisor to the Foreign Minister Union of Comoros, President of HCCD (Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India). Honorary Consul General of Union of Comoros) for his lifetime of service in diplomacy & welfare.

The Conference had Delegation of Awardees from Education & Entrepreneurship sector who were awarded under the names of Icons of Asia - Woman Leaders Forum & Leaders of Bharat in Dubai Chapter 5 for their accomplishments & success for their hard work, dedication, perseverance & discipline. Names of awarded delegates are --

Dr. Magindren Kuppusamy

The Visuals Eyes Productions

ABart

Architect Ishrat Nowsheri

Dr. Ummul Khair Fatima Naaz

Ironhill Brewery LLP

Dr. B K Dipak Harke

Mr. Anil Singh Chandel

Dr. Swapnil Tambe

Mr.Kushagra Srivastava

Hayaat Tours & Travels

Ms. Zarina Akther Laskar

Mr. Anil B. Parale

Prime Time Overseas

Mr. Kunwar Rakesh M Desharla

Mr. Shyam Manavat

Mr. Gokarna Karki

Mr. MD. Mizanur Rahman

Mr. Rahul Pandey

Mr. Yeap Chuen Hoong

Mr. Sufir Singh Kapur

Mr. Sanjam Singh

Mr. Sagar Shrestha

Mr. Apalla Saikiran

Mr. Sabil Khan

Mr. Jagdish Rajpurohit

Mr. T. Vamshii Vardhan Reddy

Mr. Yogesh Choudhari

Rajyogi B K Dr Gangadhar-Editor, Om Shanti Media

Dr. Shiny Grace Paul

Ms. Amarjeet Kaur

Ms. Shiji Sunil

Ms.Anju Devadas

Dr. Gondi Lata Lincoln

Dr.Meenu

Ms. Sangeetha Menon

Dr. Nitika Thakur

Dr. Shalini S Chaturvedi

Ms.Rinchin Lhamu Kharma

Ms. Sheeba Nair

Ms.Mitali Ojah Gogoi

Ms.Bharti Madhok

Ms. Rachana Kodesia

Ms. Habiba Kudrati

Ms. Devaleena Ghosh

Ms. Rathi Shrinivasan

Ms. Koheli Puri

Ms. Ponsana david

Dr. Latika Chaudhary

Ms. Sujatha Bairi

Ms. Elisabeta Katiaj

Dr. Megha Jain

Ms. Hiba Shakeel Mohd

Ms. Anis Fatema

Ms. M. Radha

Ms.Harshita Singh Panwar

Adv. (Mrs) Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi

Dr. Fatema Khatun

Ms. Neeta Choubey

Ms. Noor Bahar

Ms. Shambhavi H M

Ms. Prritii Shah

Ms. Nidhi Singh

Ms. Swarnalatha N

Ms. Geeta Dangol Maharjan

Ms. Saleha Shaikh

Dr. Lily Aye Terangpi

Ms. Kanta Warde

I.T Steel Structure Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Swasti Sharma

Ms. Shahanaj Begum

Ms. Anna Bashir

Ms. Tripti Rana

Ms. Jesmin Jahan

Ms. Kurupati Neelima

Dr. Pallavi

Ms. Gayatri Dhawan

Ms. Atisha Keswani

Ms. Romary R Lincod

Ms. Karishma Dinesh Dhankani

Seclyfe International Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Kavita Bhargava

Ms. Eva Pagorogon Ponce de Leon

Ms. Sangita Aiyyar Reddy

Ms. Aruni Velalakan

Ms. Syeda Naznin Ahmed Silvi

Ms. Mosammeat Ayesha Siddika

Ms. Shivani Algiwale

Dr. Sangeeta Kacker

Ms. Amana Anowar

Ms. Lakshmi Rani Barai

Ms. Mary Josephine E. Jimeno

Ms. Violeta Đorić

Mrs. Madhu Mathur

Dr. Priscilla Prasena

Ms. Priyanka Aditya Udani

Dr. Pinjarla Anitha

Ms. Sushmita Singh

Ms. Lalaine Villaruel Suhanda President/ CEO of PROMARIGOLD Corporation/Meetrovi Inc.

Ms. Mallika Khatri

Ms. Arti S Kumbhar

Ms.Ruchee patel

ARV Pvt. Ltd

Ms. Deepthi Amuru

Ms.Mehal Jalan

Dr. Irfana

Ms.Sonobar Maira

Dr. Nusrat Jahan Tania

Ms.Sarita Bk

Ms. Mehak Aggarwal

Ms. Jannatul Fardous Popy

Ms. Roohi Jain

Dr.Rajani Sodera

Ms. Moslema Akter Ripa

Dr. Priti Tagde

Global Empire Events will be Back in Dubai in 2024, with new faces, Upcoming Leaders, Revolutionaries & Change Makers. For More Details on upcoming Conferences by Global Empire Events contact us on +918699978568.

Our Media Channel BizNation TV- https://www.youtube.com/@biznationtv9425/about

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.