GLOBAL EMPIRE EVENTS & BizNation TV Dubai Chapter 2023
The event was held in Dubai on 31st May 2023 at Hotel CROWNE PLAZA, Deira, Dubai, UAE
Global Empire Events in association with BizNation TV is a development advocacy platform that brings stories of Asian Leaders & Change Makers to the world and raises a voice on various pressing issues like climate change, mental health, education, poverty, healthcare, etc. It is a platform that celebrates the lives of the Entrepreneurs & Educators creating an impact in such spheres.
Icons of Asia - Woman Leaders Forum - Leaders of Bharat Dubai Chapter 5 was an extravagant, elaborative, successful & stupendous conference, discussing diplomacy, geopolitics, sustainable development, entrepreneurship, education & cult leadership culture with honourable diplomats & extremely knowledgeable delegates representing education & entrepreneurship, through various speaker sessions & Panel Discussion.
GLOBAL EMPIRE EVENTS & BizNation TV Presents - Icons of Asia, Woman Leaders Forum & Leaders of Bharat Conference & Awards Chapter 5 which was this time in DUBAI on 31st May 2023 at Hotel CROWNE PLAZA, Deira, DUBAI, UAE.
Theme - Asian Emirates Dominance Conference 2023 !!
Participating Nations included Phillipines, Malaysia, Nepal, UAE, India, Bangladesh, Palau, Seychelles, Union of Comoros, Kazaksthan, Albania, Somaliland, Serbia & many more.
Through our platform we emphasize to work on our tagline - "Breakthrough to Excellence" under the Leadership of Adv. Udaiveer Singh Bindra, Managing Director Global Empire Events & BizNation TV.
The Chief Guest, Guest of Honor & Special Guests in the Conference Included-
- Mr. KL Ganju, Advisor to the Foreign Minister Union of Comoros, President of HCCD (Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India). Honorary Consul General of Union of Comoros)
- President of the Republic of Liberland - H.E. Vít Jedlička
- Dr. Neeraj A. Sharma (Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India)
- Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan (Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan for Telangana & Andhra Pradesh,India)
- H.E. Nawab Syed Algazi, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Liberland for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh India.
- Dr. Nabhit Kapur, Sr. Advisor to Vice President of Somaliland & Board member at Private office of His Highness Sheikh Majid Rashid AL Mualla.
- Dr. Manoj Gorkela (BSLS, LLB, LLD (Hon.), Dy. Advocate General for State of Uttarakhand at Supreme Court of India, Special Counsel, Govt. of MP.
- Shreeman Prashant Mukund Das, International Spiritual Coach || Senior Councilor ISKCON Dwarka Temple.
During The Conference The President of the Republic of Liberland - H.E. Vít Jedlička presented the highest State award of the Republic of Liberland referred to as the Order of Merit to Adv. Udaiveer Singh Bindra & addressed him as a Youth Icon & Youth Leader for his representation of Education & Entrepreneurship globally, which marked Adv. Udaivver Singh Bindra as the Youngest in the world & 2nd Indian to receive the Order of Merit.
President of the Republic of Liberland also presented the Order of Merit to Mr. KL Ganju, Advisor to the Foreign Minister Union of Comoros, President of HCCD (Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India). Honorary Consul General of Union of Comoros) for his lifetime of service in diplomacy & welfare.
The Conference had Delegation of Awardees from Education & Entrepreneurship sector who were awarded under the names of Icons of Asia - Woman Leaders Forum & Leaders of Bharat in Dubai Chapter 5 for their accomplishments & success for their hard work, dedication, perseverance & discipline. Names of awarded delegates are --
- Dr. Magindren Kuppusamy
- The Visuals Eyes Productions
- ABart
- Architect Ishrat Nowsheri
- Dr. Ummul Khair Fatima Naaz
- Ironhill Brewery LLP
- Dr. B K Dipak Harke
- Mr. Anil Singh Chandel
- Dr. Swapnil Tambe
- Mr.Kushagra Srivastava
- Hayaat Tours & Travels
- Ms. Zarina Akther Laskar
- Mr. Anil B. Parale
- Prime Time Overseas
- Mr. Kunwar Rakesh M Desharla
- Mr. Shyam Manavat
- Mr. Gokarna Karki
- Mr. MD. Mizanur Rahman
- Mr. Rahul Pandey
- Mr. Yeap Chuen Hoong
- Mr. Sufir Singh Kapur
- Mr. Sanjam Singh
- Mr. Sagar Shrestha
- Mr. Apalla Saikiran
- Mr. Sabil Khan
- Mr. Jagdish Rajpurohit
- Mr. T. Vamshii Vardhan Reddy
- Mr. Yogesh Choudhari
- Rajyogi B K Dr Gangadhar-Editor, Om Shanti Media
- Dr. Shiny Grace Paul
- Ms. Amarjeet Kaur
- Ms. Shiji Sunil
- Ms.Anju Devadas
- Dr. Gondi Lata Lincoln
- Dr.Meenu
- Ms. Sangeetha Menon
- Dr. Nitika Thakur
- Dr. Shalini S Chaturvedi
- Ms.Rinchin Lhamu Kharma
- Ms. Sheeba Nair
- Ms.Mitali Ojah Gogoi
- Ms.Bharti Madhok
- Ms. Rachana Kodesia
- Ms. Habiba Kudrati
- Ms. Devaleena Ghosh
- Ms. Rathi Shrinivasan
- Ms. Koheli Puri
- Ms. Ponsana david
- Dr. Latika Chaudhary
- Ms. Sujatha Bairi
- Ms. Elisabeta Katiaj
- Dr. Megha Jain
- Ms. Hiba Shakeel Mohd
- Ms. Anis Fatema
- Ms. M. Radha
- Ms.Harshita Singh Panwar
- Adv. (Mrs) Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi
- Dr. Fatema Khatun
- Ms. Neeta Choubey
- Ms. Noor Bahar
- Ms. Shambhavi H M
- Ms. Prritii Shah
- Ms. Nidhi Singh
- Ms. Swarnalatha N
- Ms. Geeta Dangol Maharjan
- Ms. Saleha Shaikh
- Dr. Lily Aye Terangpi
- Ms. Kanta Warde
- I.T Steel Structure Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Dr. Swasti Sharma
- Ms. Shahanaj Begum
- Ms. Anna Bashir
- Ms. Tripti Rana
- Ms. Jesmin Jahan
- Ms. Kurupati Neelima
- Dr. Pallavi
- Ms. Gayatri Dhawan
- Ms. Atisha Keswani
- Ms. Romary R Lincod
- Ms. Karishma Dinesh Dhankani
- Seclyfe International Pvt. Ltd.
- Dr. Kavita Bhargava
- Ms. Eva Pagorogon Ponce de Leon
- Ms. Sangita Aiyyar Reddy
- Ms. Aruni Velalakan
- Ms. Syeda Naznin Ahmed Silvi
- Ms. Mosammeat Ayesha Siddika
- Ms. Shivani Algiwale
- Dr. Sangeeta Kacker
- Ms. Amana Anowar
- Ms. Lakshmi Rani Barai
- Ms. Mary Josephine E. Jimeno
- Ms. Violeta Đorić
- Mrs. Madhu Mathur
- Dr. Priscilla Prasena
- Ms. Priyanka Aditya Udani
- Dr. Pinjarla Anitha
- Ms. Sushmita Singh
- Ms. Lalaine Villaruel Suhanda President/ CEO of PROMARIGOLD Corporation/Meetrovi Inc.
- Ms. Mallika Khatri
- Ms. Arti S Kumbhar
- Ms.Ruchee patel
- ARV Pvt. Ltd
- Ms. Deepthi Amuru
- Ms.Mehal Jalan
- Dr. Irfana
- Ms.Sonobar Maira
- Dr. Nusrat Jahan Tania
- Ms.Sarita Bk
- Ms. Mehak Aggarwal
- Ms. Jannatul Fardous Popy
- Ms. Roohi Jain
- Dr.Rajani Sodera
- Ms. Moslema Akter Ripa
- Dr. Priti Tagde
Global Empire Events will be Back in Dubai in 2024, with new faces, Upcoming Leaders, Revolutionaries & Change Makers. For More Details on upcoming Conferences by Global Empire Events contact us on +918699978568.
Our Media Channel BizNation TV- https://www.youtube.com/@biznationtv9425/about
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.