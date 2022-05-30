Global Excellence Awards 2022 Held Successfully With Chief Guest Mr Anupam Kher

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

India’s Most Prestigious Corporate Award Event, the 3rd Edition of GEA (Global Excellence Awards 2022) was held successfully at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, organised by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in Association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, Radio Partner - Radio City, Gifting Partner - Fruity Florae, Holiday Partner - Jurasic Grand Sonipat, eCommerce Partner - LocalDukaan.com, Charity Partner - Webpulse Foundation, Marketing Partner - DAP, Fashion Partner - BeZiddi.com.

The very popular Bollywood Actor and the former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India, Mr Anupam Kher graced the red carpet of GEA 2022 as The Chief Guest & Consecutively for the 3rd time, Mr Rithvik Dhanjani as the Presenter & the Anchor at the Global Excellence Awards ceremony enhanced the energy of the audience with his own confident & unique presentational style. He also personally interviewed the GEA 2022 Winners in the Platinum & Diamond Category.

What are the Global Excellence Awards?

First held in the year 2018, in New Delhi, the Global Excellence Awards were conceptualised by Delhi based Media, Research & Branding Company Brand Empower Pvt Ltd to honour the Actors, Artists, Entrepreneurs, Companies, Organisations & Individuals from Art, Entertainment, Media, Manufacturing & Services to encourage their creativity, innovation & quality. It is held in different cities & countries every year and has been instrumental in boosting GEA Winners’ popularity & their brand image globally. Mr Rahul Ranjan Singh, Founder & CEO of Brand Empower Pvt Ltd is the brain behind conceptualising the Global Excellence Awards.

All Editions of Global Excellence Awards:

-Global Excellence Awards 2018, New Delhi with Chief Guest Mrs Raveena Tandon

-Global Excellence Awards 2019, Mumbai with Chief Guest Mrs Madhuri Dixit Nene

-Global Excellence Awards 2020 - Postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

-Global Excellence Awards 2021 - Postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

-Global Excellence Awards 2022, Mumbai with Chief Guest Mr Anupam Kher

More than 500+ delegates from India & Overseas attended the Global Excellence Awards 2022 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai including Popular Celebrities from the world of TV, Web, Bollywood & Digital Space who graced the Red Carpet of GEA 2022 including Internationally popular Spiritual Orator & Motivation Speaker Jaya Kishori, The Kashmir Files fame actor Darshan Kumaar, Shaheer Sheikh, Rupali Ganguly, Helly Shah, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Amaal Mallik, Jay Bhanushali, Karanvir Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Kristine Zedek, Rithvik Dhanjani etc.

GEA 2022 Winners

-Media, Arts & Entertainment Excellence Awards 2022 Winners: Jaya Kishori, Darshan Kumaar, Shaheer Sheikh, Rupali Ganguly, Helly Shah, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Amaal Mallik, Jay Bhanushali, Karanvir Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Kristine Zedek, Radio City, Dinesh Anand Production

-Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022 Winners: Sri Sabarna Roy, Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, Healthoxy Pvt Ltd, Careoxy, Instashield India Pvt Ltd, Dr. Ashok Singh, Dr. Sanjay Kumar 'Tanish', Dr. N.P.Narain, Dr. Ashutosh Sharan, Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh, Dr. P.K.Gyan

-Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2022 Winners: Fruity Florae, Elson House, Gag Wears, Maskeen Overseas, Powertron India Private Limited, Sasthi Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Swastik Systems And Services, Tinomed Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Lazerxtech, Krishidoot Bio Herbals, Hemodiaz Life Sciences Private Limited, Cane India (A Unit Of Cane Furnishers Pvt. Ltd.), A.M International, Mangla Plastic Industries, G. S. Machinery, Goldtech Graphics Pvt Ltd, Ganesh Packaging Store, Sofa Town, A Prestigious Brand Of Sai Furniture Art, Trimurti Wall Care Products Pvt Ltd, Bluestar Sanitary Industries Pvt Ltd, Dhananjay Creations Private Limited

-Service Excellence Awards 2022 Winners: Arnav Group, DVN IT Solutions, J&Y Advocates LLP, Dubey & Company Advocates, Paraxion Market Consultants Pvt Ltd., Homes For India Pvt Ltd, Speeder Shipping Services Pvt Ltd, Sri Dinesh Goyal, Santosh Kumar Singh

-Spiritual Excellence Awards 2022 Winners: Jaya Kishori, Lupa Mudra Gogoi

-Education Excellence Awards 2022 Winners: Malkansview, Capsgains, Meritroot

-Business Excellence Awards 2022 Winners: Karvy Sales Corporation, Ameet Parekh, Spangle Steel Products, Antriksh Technosys Private Limited, Shri Dhar Renewable Energy Pvt.Ltd, Eliide

And many more...

GEA 2022 Mumbai was a star-studded event, where stars from TV, WEB & Bollywood graced the red carpet & received awards for their outstanding performances.

Leading Industry Leaders, Entrepreneurs, Healthcare Professionals, Educationists & Business Owners from all over India & Overseas were nominated for the GEA 2022 Awards & were present to win the trophy from the hands of Chief Guest Mr Anupam Kher.

Founder and CEO of Brand Empower Pvt Ltd (The Presenter of GEA 2022), Mr Rahul Ranjan Singh said, “It is my honour and a great privilege to provide all national & international businessmen with a platform to recognize their hard work. The winners were chosen from thousands of nominations from all over the world after being judged by the jury and team based on their online presence, customer ratings, reviews, feedback, professional experiences, infrastructure and facilities, quality & innovation in their field, use of technology, and previous awards and achievements.”

He further added, “For all those, who missed winning GEA 2022, Nominations are open for Global Excellence Awards 2023 for businesses & organisations of all sizes, from all types of nature of businesses such as Manufacturing, Wholesale, Export, Services, Professionals and Practitioners. Our objective is to honour and recognise the hard work and dedication shown by the Companies, Entrepreneurs & Individuals in their own respective fields and make the world a better place to live through their innovative products, services and contributions. Those who believe they have added innovative ideas to their products, services or profession, should submit the nomination. Big congratulations and thanks to all the winners, sponsors & partners of Global Excellence Awards 2022, who made this season a great success.”

