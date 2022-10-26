Global Healthcare Advisor Vijay Dhawangale Shares Tips On World Spine Day

Across the world, more than one billion individuals suffer from back pain. In such a scenario, it becomes all the more important to take precautionary measures to ensure that your spine remains in good condition. To create awareness around spinal disorders and make a large number of people informed about spinal health issues, World Spine Day is observed every year on October 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, on the eve of World Spine Day, global health advisor Vijay Dhawangale addressed a virtual conference for the members of Global Association for GSP. Through this virtual conference, Vijay Dhawangale several important tips that will go a long way in helping people overcome their spinal health problems.

Taking about the importance of looking after one’s spinal health, Vijay Dhawangale says, “Increase in sedentary lifestyle is having a profound negative impact on our health and especially our spines. Back pain and other musculoskeletal disorders are on the rise and Indians of all ages are suffering. The good news is that it is possible to prevent such spinal health issues without the need for drastic measures. Regular physical activity, good posture, lifting safely, healthy working conditions and lifestyle adjustments can improve spinal health and overall well-being.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Vijay Dhawangale, one should be mindful of posture throughout the day and try to correct it as soon as possible when you find yourself slipping into awkward positions. He further stated that one should stop looking down at devices, Instead, hold or set your phone at eye level. At the virtual conference, which was attended by a large number of people from different parts of the world, Dhawangale implored everybody to let go of poor or ill-informed lifestyle choices and habits to improve their spinal health.

“As a child is growing, bad posture can lead to abnormal positioning, abnormal growth of the spine and, ultimately, increased arthritis later in life. You might remember during your childhood or at school, your parents or teachers telling you to sit up straight or stand tall. The way we have been sitting, standing and sleeping throughout our entire lives is a big part of how many of us continue to carry ourselves. For many people, poor posture has been habituated over time and it is often now contributing to neck or back pain”, he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the last several years, Vijay Dhawangale has conducted several important offline and digital conferences across the world. His speeches and addresses have been the highlight of such events designed to create further awareness around the importance of spinal healthcare. Apart from being a global healthcare consultant, he has been a philanthropist, mentor, entrepreneur and a venture capitalist. For years, Vijay has been associated with Global Association for Government Service Provider/ gagsp.org, an organization that provides advocacy, education, career development, business development and services to companies and forums that are a part of its community.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}