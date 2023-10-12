Global Standards in Marble for Today's Global Indian

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

As the Indian markets have matured, the Indian consumer has changed, too. Higher disposable incomes and an eagerness to explore the world has made Indians keen travellers who are aware, informed and know what they want. They have become discerning consumers who will settle for nothing less than global standards in their purchases and lifestyles choices. They have seen the world’s best and seek it in Indian products. Consequently, Indian manufacturers have striven to keep pace with the demands and expectations of the 21st century Indian consumer. A clear discernment and rejection of low quality is seen in every aspect of a consumer’s life, including the choice of marble and natural stone in construction.In the world of marble used in construction, it has been an intriguing story, relating to the thickness of the marble slabs. Traditionally, marble was sold in 25 mm thickness. Yet, in India and China, a short-sighted approach driven by cost-saving led consumers to settle for marble of 16 mm or 17 mm thickness, which were inferior and led to buyer’s regret.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Statuario Living Room

Stonex has decided to end the disparity and bring Indian marble at par with the world’s best. It has become the first Indian manufacturer to sell marble exclusively of 20 mm thickness – and buyers are delighted. Stonex marble wins hands down on every aspect – aesthetics, strength and durability.Qualities that make 20 mm Marble the Global StandardGreater Strength, Higher Value20 mm marble possesses exceptional strength, boasting a 30% increase in durability compared to 18 mm thick marble. This superior strength enables versatile applications, ensuring a worry-free experience for customers, even under rigorous use.Unmatched Beauty and Grain QualityReduced translucency in 20 mm marble enhances its inner lustre, creating an aura of classical elegance and subtle opulence. The superior grain quality takes the aesthetics to a new level, elevating each space to a zenith of magnificence rarely seen before.Resilience Against Weather ExtremesIndia's diverse climatic conditions pose severe challenges to the longevity of marble. The 20 mm thickness ensures resilience against expansions and contractions within the stone, minimizing the risk of cracks and fractures, making it the ideal choice for any environment.Awareness Leads to Wiser ChoicesInformed decisions pave the way for lasting satisfaction. Just as airbags became a non-negotiable safety feature in cars, 20 mm marble will soon become the only choice for Indian consumers, without the slightest compromise.About StonexSet up in 2001, Stonex India aimed to revolutionise the marble market in the country. Today, they offer the finest of natural stones to Indian and international markets.Stonex is renowned for its high-quality, luxury marbles but the company's focus on challenging the paradigm is what propels it. With unparalleled expertise in every aspect of its business, from production to customer service, Stonex delivers products and services that are best in class and exquisite.Now Stonex India is at par with global quality benchmarks enabling the brand to drive robust demand across India and key international markets of the USA, UAE, Australia, the UK and Singapore.For more information, please visit https://www.stonexindia.com

Media Contact Details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jayati Joshi (Public Relations & Communications), Stonex Group, +91-9717800669

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!