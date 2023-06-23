GlobalLinker joins ONDC to transform the business of India’s MSMEs

Delhi, GlobalLinker, the leading digital networking community for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is thrilled to announce its strategic collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), aiming to revolutionize the business landscape and unlock growth opportunities for millions of SMEs in India.

By joining the ONDC network through GlobalLinker, SMEs can expect a significant boost in orders, visibility, and market reach. In an era where confirmed orders are crucial for sustainability and growth, this collaboration will provide SMEs with the necessary tools and resources to thrive. These SMEs span across diverse industries including Electronics, Grocery, Home Decor among others. This offers buyers a wide array of options to choose from, thus significantly expanding their choices.



Renowned for its innovative solutions that 'recognize,' 'connect,' and 'digitize' SMEs, GlobalLinker has taken the next step forward by driving revenue opportunities for SMEs through this collaboration. As a seller network participant on the ONDC network, GlobalLinker will extend growth programs to its members, offering them unparalleled opportunities.

With a rapidly expanding community of over 400,000 SMEs from more than 150 countries, GlobalLinker provides rich Community and Commerce features. The partnership with ONDC offers immense potential for any SME to create their digital catalog and become ONDC enabled in less than 24 hours. This streamlined process empowers SMEs with new customers, increased orders, and a level playing field to compete with other sellers.



Initially focusing on domestic orders, this collaboration will expand to international markets once ONDC opens its doors globally. GlobalLinker currently facilitates export orders through the Indian Business Portal (www.indianbusinessportal.in), a platform developed in partnership with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations.

While this collaboration undoubtedly benefits SMEs, it also presents an exciting opportunity for large corporations, banks, and government bodies to partner with GlobalLinker and establish their ONDC-ready SME community. Embracing this solution enables organizations to harness the power of digital networking and capitalize on the immense potential of India's SME sector.

“We’re super excited about GlobalLinker joining the ONDC community. The opportunities unlocked for MSMEs to rapidly integrate with ONDC through GlobalLinker to accelerate their business, and access a larger pool of opportunities and resources is truly exciting”, said T.Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC.



"This collaboration with the ONDC network marks a significant milestone in our journey towards empowering SMEs and driving economic growth. We are thus elated to join the ONDC network as a seller app. This collaboration signifies a major step towards creating an inclusive and interconnected business ecosystem that will propel India's economic growth." said Sameer Vakil, Co-founder & CEO at GlobalLinker.

