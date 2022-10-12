Go all out with Diwali shopping this festive season!

The festive season is upon us, and so is the perfect time to shop for everything you have wished for all year long! Especially after the two gruelling years of the pandemic, this Diwali is extra-special and must be celebrated accordingly. Since things are returning back to normal, you and your loved ones can shop together, whether online or offline. Amidst these festivities, if you are worried about your finances taking a toll, then do not. HDFC Bank understands your need to shop till you drop this Diwali and brings you Festive Treats! With amazing discounts, offers, and CashBacks, you can go all out with Diwali shopping and tyohaar ko bada banayein!

Shop for the best in apparel

You can shop at some of the leading brands in India and enjoy CashBack and EasyEMI payment options to buy gifts and treat yourself!

What is any Diwali shopping list without an array of clothing options and designed outfits? The best way to kickstart your Diwali shopping is by shopping for the perfect festive clothing for you and your loved ones. To make sure you do so without burning a hole in your pocket, you can cash in on the great deals offered under Festive Treats (offers are subject to terms and conditions)! You can shop at some of the leading brands in India and enjoy CashBack and EasyEMI payment options to buy gifts and treat yourself! So, do not waste time and get shopping to spark up the festival of lights!

Amp up your living space with the latest electronics

From television sets, and double-door fridges, to washing machines and microwaves, Festive Treats will help you shop for everything on your bucket list with utmost ease!

Diwali is the time of the year when you can indulge and spend more than you normally would. This means that it is the perfect opportunity to purchase the gadget and electronics you have had your eye on. However, if the financial burden has you apprehensive, then Festive Treats is here to the rescue. Make use of the numerous deals offered, enabling you to enjoy CashBacks, EasyEMI, instant discounts (offers are subject to terms and conditions) and much more on the best electronic brands. From television sets, and double-door fridges, to washing machines and microwaves, Festive Treats will help you shop for everything on your bucket list with utmost ease!

Design your dream home

Another great way to start shopping for Diwali is by sprucing up your home, especially when friends and family are about to come to visit. Buy everything, from linens and upholstery to furniture and décor, to ensure that your home reflects your sensibilities. And as far as the cost is concerned, Festive Treats allows you access to exciting deals and offers on home décor and furnishing. Get instant discounts and free accessories (offers are subject to terms and conditions) from the best home improvement brands in India, and let your interiors speak for themselves!

Celebrate with food

Diwali is only made brighter and grander with food that can be enjoyed with loved ones. However, often it can get pricey to purchase high-end food items during the festive season. This is where Festive Treats can be a boon and help you out with offers and deals that make food shopping easy on your pocket. With Festive Treats, you can avail of instant discounts (offer subject to terms and conditions) at some of the top grocery stores and stock up your pantry to satiate all your culinary cravings this Diwali!

To make Diwali shopping easier, you can avail of the HDFC Bank Loan on Credit Card and shop without any worry! With a flat processing fee of ₹999*, the instant disbursal and no paperwork,Festive Treats allows you to enjoy a Loan on Credit Card with terms that will brighten your festive season (offer valid till October 31, 2022).

Make this Diwali one to remember by ticking off every item on your shopping list with Festive Treats! Click here to learn more about the numerous offers and discounts! Join in the festivities and enjoy Diwali shopping even if you are not an existing customer of HDFC Bank. Click here to open an HDFC Bank Savings Account and join in the Festive Treats bonanza!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

