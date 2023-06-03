Go Beyond Melbourne – Road trips in Victoria

There are very few regions in the world that lend themselves so effortlessly to remarkable road trips that are extremely easy to do, are a short distant from the gateway city and pack in so much diversity in terms of varying landscapes, a plethora of activities and appeal to an age group from seven to seventy. And it is the Australian state of Victoria sits right up there amongst some of the best places to do a road trip in the world by virtue of its compact diversity that packs in so much charm too.

Yes, Melbourne is a truly enchanting city, but go beyond Melbourne on a road trip to the regions that follow and your enchantment will certainly be enhanced.

Yarra Valley and the Dandenong Ranges

Perfect for a couple looking for a romantic getaway for night or two is the Yarra Valley. Though only a 45-minute drive from Melbourne, the Yarra Valley will have you feeling a world away. Here you are spoilt for choice with quality local food and wine, breathtaking scenery, romantic places to stay and indulgent adventures.

You can either certainly sleep in and indulge in a late breakfast, or go for a dawn hot-air balloon flight. Floating 2000 feet above the Yarra vineyards with a view of the valley draped in the early morning mist and the newly risen sun bashful within the clouds is a memorable experience. As is the champagne breakfast following the flight.

Feed your fascination further by visiting Healesville. Located right in the centre of Yarra Valley’s food and wine district, Healesville is also home to some of the region’s most talented artists.

If you have children in tow, then they will be delighted to interact with Australia’s native wildlife at Healesville Sanctuary, one of Victoria’s premier attractions. They’ll giggle with glee on watching a joey in its mother’s pouch. Kids and adults alike will be awestruck by at the opportunity of getting up-close-and-personal to 200 species of native animals and birdlife on meandering paths and in walk-through exhibits.

Another delightful activity here is the steam train ride on Puffing Billy that is drawn by century old steam locomotive. The daily excursion is from Belgrave to Emerald Lake Park over an iconic trestle bridge and through the splendid Dandenong Ranges, with lush fern gullies brushing past and Mountain Ash trees towering overhead. It’s an hour’s ride to Emerald Lake Park that is home to two beautiful lakes – Treganowan and Nobelius.

Phillip Island

Ninety minutes south of Melbourne is Phillip Island where a 101 square kilometres of amazing experiences are distilled into one easygoing island sanctuary where you can explore heritage and natural attractions and soak-up the stunning coastline.

This is where you can feel the thrill of watching unique Australian wildlife - see thousands of Australian fur seals up close, stroll treetop boardwalks to spot koalas, hand-feed a kangaroo and, from May to October, see majestic whales on their annual migration.

However, the island’s main draw is an absolutely adorable experience- the Penguin Parade! Dubbed as the world’s smallest parade, this event allows visitors to catch a glimpse of the smallest species of penguins in their natural habitat.

Mornington Peninsula

Enroute to or on your way back from Phillip Island, the Mornington Peninsula definitely warrants a visit. It’s got great beaches, seaside restaurants and local markets during summer and fireside dining and art exhibitions during the cooler months. The region's golf scene is excellent to enjoy through all seasons of the year. And there are countless wineries and cellar doors where a new generation of makers are eager to meet you on the wine, beer, cider and spirits trail.

Fill your lungs with pure and refreshing sea air while swimming with dolphins or treading across the great walking trails are scattered throughout the region or even during a relaxing soak in geothermal springs.

Geelong & The Bellarine

Instead of driving the same route back to Melbourne, go to the very tip of the Mornington Peninsula to Sorrento and hop onto the car and passenger ferry to Queenscliff on the Bellarine Peninsula, that boasts a collection of towns fronting the sandy beaches of Port Phillip and the exhilarating ocean waters of the Bass Strait.

The Bellarine Peninsula is also an acclaimed food destination with its collection of wineries, breweries, farm gates and dining establishments. Besides that there are water activities, sport activities, interesting walks and tours. You needn’t travel far to feel like you are a million miles away. This coast is the perfect escape -the place to enjoy amazing experiences, then relax and fall asleep to the sounds of the sea.

If you want to get here from Melbourne, then Geelong, Victoria’s 2nd largest city that marks the start of the famed Great Ocean Road is the gateway to the Bellarine Peninsula.

Explore the Geelong Waterfront whose charm is riveting thanks to its compelling views. Here the Baywalk Bollard Trail stretches along the waterfront featuring over a hundred characters which have shaped Geelong’s history.

