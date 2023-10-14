Go limitless with the new PURE ePluto 7G MAX

The future of transportation is here! Whether you are looking for a scooter to run daily errands or take you on a long adventure ride, the new PURE ePluto 7G MAX is just the ride for you! This premium electric scooter is designed to give you the most comfortable riding experience as you go zipping at a top speed of 60 km/h. What’s even better? This electric power machine can last 201 km on a single charge.

Equipped with a powerful 3.5 KWH battery, the PURE ePluto 7G MAX offers the best mileage in the industry as you run it for 150 km in Sports Mode, 175 km in Ride Mode, and a whopping 201 km in Eco Mode. Sounds unbelievable for an e-scooter, doesn’t it? Read on to know more about the PURE ePluto 7G MAX, a transformative new model in the electric two-wheeler space.

Blissful driving

With the PURE ePluto 7G MAX, every ride becomes totally limitless. This scooter is ready for your adventures right from the word go! It has a smooth kick-off acceleration that offers a swift throttle response so you get started your ride on a high. It comes with a new Powertrain motor that has an efficiency of 92 per cent.

Feature rich

The PURE ePluto 7G MAX has a feature to support you in pretty much every situation you may face on the road. With HillStart Assist, you can prevent it from rolling backwards on a slope while DownHill Assist allows for speed control/ locking when you are descending from a slope. You can activate Reverse Mode to roll backwards at a sensible speed, or rely on Parking Assist to help you part in tight spaces.

Smart AI-driven battery

The PURE ePluto 7G MAX gives a 50 per cent enhanced battery lifecycle and processes power better than the latest generation of smartphones. Using the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it senses the Speed and Torque deliverables at the State of Health (SoH), to ensure that optimum power is supplied to the engine. It also has an Auto Power Discharge basis to the State of Charge (SoC). The scooter is equipped with Coasting Regen, where the battery continues to charge even at the times of deceleration of the vehicle, without braking.

Advanced braking system

Brakes are a critical safety feature especially when you are running at high speeds. The PURE ePluto 7G MAX comes with an enhanced electric braking system that offers 30 per cent improvement in the response time of the braking system. It also has the Smart Regenerative Braking function, which powers the battery when the energy generated when the brakes are applied. This regeneration is optimised as per the SoC and riding modes.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

