Go to the grassroots to measure real impact, says brand leader

“All stakeholders, including policymakers, teachers, students and parents, need to come together to create a holistic ecosystem for social change. To measure actual impact, go out on the field and reflect on how interventions are getting absorbed,” said Seema Bansal, Partner and Director, BCG’s Social Impact Practice in the Asia Pacific region.

Bansal was speaking at the second episode of Season 2, HT Brand Studio Live, on Tuesday.

“Purpose-driven brands should look at larger causes that bring inter-generational changes. For this, brands should be willing to work with partners, including government bodies and private players, to bring about social change,” said Debasis Ray, Head-Public Affairs & Spokesperson, Tata Trusts.

Business good and social good should be linked, stressed Vijay Sharma, Head, Emerging Markets Acceleration Team, GSK Consumer Healthcare. “Construct your business model accordingly. Build brands by doing things rather than saying. This will result in deeper and more enduring connections with consumers,” he added.

SHEROES is a great example of how an empowering cause lies at the heart of a successful business model. Elaborating on the same, Sairee Chahal, Founder and CEO, SHEROES, said, “Our core brand, design and tech principles are all the same – creating a positive impact on women’s lives. Our business is a means to realize this goal.”

Another successful purpose-driven enterprise is the Marico Innovation Foundation. Its Innovation Awards and Scale-Up programme are all about celebrating innovations. They identify companies with potential and help them grow by facilitating mentorship.

“We have tied these programmes with Marico’s core philosophy of making a difference and embracing innovation,” said Priya Kapadia, Head, Marico Innovation Foundation.

Keeping profitability in mind is also imperative for purpose-driven brands.

“Brands need to scale up and keep pumping resources for innovation for a lasting impact. You can do neither without being profitable,” said Atul Pokhriyal, VP-Product, XSEED Education.

