Godrej & Boyce and CIIGBC discuss pathways to a sustainable future

Global climate change has already had observable effects on the environment of our planet. However, all is not lost - industries can lead the change not only by producing more eco-friendly products but also by ensuring energy-efficient processes and ensuring the inclusion of renewable sources in their energy mix. The HT Environment Conclave panel on Sustainable Infrastructure for a Greener Planet, highlighted the various aspects that businesses need to look at so to ensure an equitable transition to a low carbon economy. Panellists, George Menezes, COO, Godrej Electricals and Electronics and KS Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre (CIIGBC) agreed that while industry had a major role to play in achieving the goals set at COP 26 for 2070, it was also important to set short-term goals in order to achieve the final milestone of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees.

K S Venkatagiri, CII-GBC

Speaking about the role of industry in mitigating climate crisis, KS Venkatagiri said, “Barring agriculture and domestic consumption, the major emissions come from the industry. This is also a major opportunity for the industry. We have to shift to renewable energy; we have to reduce emissions and this means lot of technology creation must take place to ensure development, supply and services. This challenge also presents major business opportunities.”

Highlighting the importance of ensuring sustainable infrastructure, George Menezes said, “To achieve the milestones set at the Glasgow COP 26, what is important for the industry now is to lay short-term goals and detail decade-wise pathways. Godrej & Boyce has a good and green vision with decade-wise goals laid out for green products and processes and activities which are good for society. We are committed to ensuring that one-third of our energy requirements are fulfilled by renewables. We have voluntarily participated in the EP100 and Science Based Target initiative under which we are committed to doubling our energy productivity and reducing our emissions by 60% by 2030.”

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group has taken a holistic approach to sustainability through efficient processes, products and infrastructure. The Company is committed to generating over one-third of its overall revenues from Good & Green products by FY22.

Having created the first Net Zero building in India with over 300 gold and platinum-rated projects and committed to ramping up to a 100% green supply chain from the current 80%, Godrej & Boyce continues to spearhead positive climate change action across all its business units.