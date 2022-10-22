Godrej celebrates its 125 years: Releases a celebratory film #GodrejKiDiwali

October 22, 2022, Mumbai, India: The festival of lights is being celebrated again as brightly as it used to be after a long gap of two years. On this occasion, India’s leading conglomerate, the Godrej Group, releases a Diwali-celebrations themed commemorative brand film - #GodrejKiDiwali

The film showcases how the iconic group has been celebrating Diwali by being an integral part of celebrations across India, lighting up hope and love, not just on the festival days but right through the year, day after day. Ideated and executed by the Godrej Brand and Communications team along with Creativeland Asia, the film brings to light how every product from the iconic group has a sparkling consumer connect by bringing smiles, security and a sense of celebration.

Speaking on the launch of the brand film, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer at the Godrej Group, said “Diwali, for us, has always been extra special. Keeping the needs of our consumers paramount for 125 years, we have strived to spread joy and sparkle, making every day a festival, throughout the year”

Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice-Chairman at Creativeland Asia added, “This Diwali, we wanted to show our nation how the festival of lights looks in the world of Godrej. From happy farmers to healthy children, from making a self-reliant India to nurturing its tomorrow, this is how Godrej makes our nation shine during Diwali, all around the year.”

Established in 1897, the Godrej Group has its roots in India's Independence and Swadeshi movement. Our founder, Ardeshir Godrej, lawyer-turned-serial entrepreneur failed with a few ventures, before he struck gold with a locks business. Today, we enjoy the patronage of 1.1 billion consumers globally across consumer goods, real estate, appliances, agriculture and many other businesses. In fact, our geographical footprint extends beyond Earth, with our engines now powering many of India's space missions. With revenues of over USD 4.5 billion we are growing fast, and have exciting, ambitious aspirations. For us, it is most important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. About 23 per cent of the promoters’ holding in the Godrej Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our Good & Green strategy of 'shared value' to create a more inclusive and greener India. At the heart of all of this, are our people. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high performance culture. We are deeply committed to recognizing and valuing diversity across our teams.

