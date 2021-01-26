Godrej Group salutes India’s transformation on its 72nd Republic Day

“Think safety, think Godrej locks,” is a slogan that rings a bell with most Indians, for whom the brand has symbolized trust and safety over generations. What started in 1897 as a maker of locks has transformed into a company that has seen India grow, aiding the country in its development journey to secure a spot in the ‘India shining’ dossier.





Over the last 123 years, Godrej has diversified into making varied products and services. From the most recent product lines of refrigerators to store Covid-19 vaccines, ready to create hand wash & sanitizers for fruits and vegetables to making defence components for Light Combat Aircraft – Tejas, lock systems, smart furniture and mosquito repellents to make your homes comfortable and safe, the company has come a long way in building a brand of trust and repute for us Indians.

This Republic Day, Godrej has hit the arrow right through the heart with their latest video campaign, #GodrejForIndia, a heartfelt expression of the Group’s gratitude for having been able to contribute to the nation’s growth.

“Each Day, we are transforming into something new, as usual, to bring out the best in you…

Thinking of something different to help our India grow. Happy 72nd Republic Day,” the campaign voices. The short film will go live today on social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for Indians across the country to enjoy.

The video is a tribute to the transformation that the country has seen and the emotional connect that the company has managed to build in the form of oneness with India and its people, whom it has been delivering world-class products and services to ever since it came into existence.

Commenting on the film, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group, said, “We are privileged to be part of our country’s growth journey, plus getting the opportunity to serve our nation by contributing through our innovative products and solutions. Our campaign #GodrejForIndia attempts to capture our journey, beliefs, values and our efforts to provide many diverse solutions of national interest and importance. It expresses our undying commitment to India and endeavour to keep on transforming into something new to help bring out the best for our nation.”

As the Godrej Group strives to “make goodness” and create innumerable initiatives for the greater good of Indians at large with newer innovations, the #GodrejForIndia campaign is an attempt to capture this transformational journey, which began as a brand of locks, and over the decades, has partnered in India’s growth across multiple areas.

Today, the Godrej Group has a range of products on offer which can be seen in the digital film, including home security solutions, healthcare, hygiene & work-comfort products, modular furniture. Not to mention, its role in shielding India’s COVID warriors through disinfectant and sanitizing products, while also enabling the safe, refrigerated distribution of the preventive shield of COVID vaccines across the country.

In the film, the innovations of the Godrej group cannot be missed. It talks about how the brand has been a part of India’s energy and space missions, about its commitment towards protecting the country’s environment and ecology by creating sustainable solutions for farmers and green housing projects. Godrej Properties Limited has been ranked number 1 amongst the listed global residential developers by real estate sustainability benchmark.

The company joined India in its fight against the coronavirus with the #ProtektIndiaMovement wherein they partnered with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) donating one million packets of the Mr Magic, a novel formulation of hand wash that converts from powder-to-liquid which was launched at an affordable price of ₹15. The brand was thus instrumental in creating awareness about preventive measures for flattening the curve.

