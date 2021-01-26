IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Stories / Godrej Group salutes India’s transformation on its 72nd Republic Day
Godrej Group
Godrej Group
brand stories

Godrej Group salutes India’s transformation on its 72nd Republic Day

  • A short film released as part of the #GodrejForIndia campaign celebrates India’s journey to success and the group’s gratitude for having been a part of the eventful ride with a wide range of products created for Indians.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:53 PM IST

“Think safety, think Godrej locks,” is a slogan that rings a bell with most Indians, for whom the brand has symbolized trust and safety over generations. What started in 1897 as a maker of locks has transformed into a company that has seen India grow, aiding the country in its development journey to secure a spot in the ‘India shining’ dossier.


Over the last 123 years, Godrej has diversified into making varied products and services. From the most recent product lines of refrigerators to store Covid-19 vaccines, ready to create hand wash & sanitizers for fruits and vegetables to making defence components for Light Combat Aircraft – Tejas, lock systems, smart furniture and mosquito repellents to make your homes comfortable and safe, the company has come a long way in building a brand of trust and repute for us Indians.

This Republic Day, Godrej has hit the arrow right through the heart with their latest video campaign, #GodrejForIndia, a heartfelt expression of the Group’s gratitude for having been able to contribute to the nation’s growth.

“Each Day, we are transforming into something new, as usual, to bring out the best in you…

Thinking of something different to help our India grow. Happy 72nd Republic Day,” the campaign voices. The short film will go live today on social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for Indians across the country to enjoy.

The video is a tribute to the transformation that the country has seen and the emotional connect that the company has managed to build in the form of oneness with India and its people, whom it has been delivering world-class products and services to ever since it came into existence.

Commenting on the film, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group, said, “We are privileged to be part of our country’s growth journey, plus getting the opportunity to serve our nation by contributing through our innovative products and solutions. Our campaign #GodrejForIndia attempts to capture our journey, beliefs, values and our efforts to provide many diverse solutions of national interest and importance. It expresses our undying commitment to India and endeavour to keep on transforming into something new to help bring out the best for our nation.”

As the Godrej Group strives to “make goodness” and create innumerable initiatives for the greater good of Indians at large with newer innovations, the #GodrejForIndia campaign is an attempt to capture this transformational journey, which began as a brand of locks, and over the decades, has partnered in India’s growth across multiple areas.

Today, the Godrej Group has a range of products on offer which can be seen in the digital film, including home security solutions, healthcare, hygiene & work-comfort products, modular furniture. Not to mention, its role in shielding India’s COVID warriors through disinfectant and sanitizing products, while also enabling the safe, refrigerated distribution of the preventive shield of COVID vaccines across the country.

In the film, the innovations of the Godrej group cannot be missed. It talks about how the brand has been a part of India’s energy and space missions, about its commitment towards protecting the country’s environment and ecology by creating sustainable solutions for farmers and green housing projects. Godrej Properties Limited has been ranked number 1 amongst the listed global residential developers by real estate sustainability benchmark.

The company joined India in its fight against the coronavirus with the #ProtektIndiaMovement wherein they partnered with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) donating one million packets of the Mr Magic, a novel formulation of hand wash that converts from powder-to-liquid which was launched at an affordable price of 15. The brand was thus instrumental in creating awareness about preventive measures for flattening the curve.

To know more, take a look at the Godrej Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn pages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Godrej Group
Godrej Group
brand stories

Godrej Group salutes India’s transformation on its 72nd Republic Day

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • A short film released as part of the #GodrejForIndia campaign celebrates India’s journey to success and the group’s gratitude for having been a part of the eventful ride with a wide range of products created for Indians.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This Republic Day, as we pay homage to our armed forces for their selflessness and determination to protect our nation, let’s also take inspiration from them to lead a fulfilled, successful, and protected life.
This Republic Day, as we pay homage to our armed forces for their selflessness and determination to protect our nation, let’s also take inspiration from them to lead a fulfilled, successful, and protected life.
brand stories

Lessons to learn from our brave soldiers this Republic Day

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Our armed forces are known for strong values like discipline, selflessness, and strategic planning. We can imbibe some of these to future-proof our lives, both financially and otherwise. #SadaSurakshitRahe
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are some great products on Flipkart that will make your child’s learning experience immersive, comfortable and productive.
Here are some great products on Flipkart that will make your child’s learning experience immersive, comfortable and productive.
brand stories

It’s World Education Day! Here’s the ultimate list of learn-from-home essentials

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Read on to know more about some amazing finds on Flipkart that can make learning feel like fun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Launched in 2013, Lottoland has grown rapidly to become the world leading online lotto betting provider(Lottoland)
Launched in 2013, Lottoland has grown rapidly to become the world leading online lotto betting provider(Lottoland)
brand stories

Couple in Kerala celebrates wedding anniversary with Rs. 3.3 crore jackpot win

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Lottoland.asia announces the largest single winner of a Rs. 3.3 crore jackpot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OPPO Enco X is a power-packed product within the audio space and one which will have the competition and audiophiles alike sit up and take notice.(OPPO)
The OPPO Enco X is a power-packed product within the audio space and one which will have the competition and audiophiles alike sit up and take notice.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO Enco X: The true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds you've been waiting for

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:20 PM IST
The OPPO ENCO X earbuds are the ‘every scenario’ set of earbuds. Whether you’re taking a stroll in the park or sweating it out at the gym, the earbuds, with their IP54 rating, will not falter in the audio quality and definitely won’t fall out of your ears, either.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philips air purifier
Philips air purifier
brand stories

Air Purifiers: Myths Vs Facts

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:58 PM IST
  • An air purifier can have an immense impact on the health & well-being of you and your family; it's time we busted the myths around them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flipkart Video’s Kaun? is a crime thriller with a twist, and a very compelling watch.(Flipkart )
Flipkart Video’s Kaun? is a crime thriller with a twist, and a very compelling watch.(Flipkart )
brand stories

Flipkart video’s ‘Kaun’ review: A crime thriller where you can be a detective

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Flipkart video’s latest interactive crime thriller, Kaun? Who did it?, promises to enthrall and intrigue as you join the search to find the real culprit and, in the process, win exciting rewards too!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The virtual event, spread across two days, will see prominent public figures from all walks of life come together to talk about the varied dimensions that “purpose” has taken in our lives.
The virtual event, spread across two days, will see prominent public figures from all walks of life come together to talk about the varied dimensions that “purpose” has taken in our lives.
brand stories

FLAME University to host ‘The Purpose Summit’ on January 23-24, 2021

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:07 PM IST
The two-day virtual summit centered around the theme of ‘purpose’ will see attendance from eminent names including Naina Lal Kidwai, Faye D'Souza, Vallabh Bhanshali, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Neera Nundy, Raman Roy, to name a few.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr.Manish Prakash, in conversation with Zinia Bhattacharya of HT Brand Studio.(HT Brand Studio)
Dr.Manish Prakash, in conversation with Zinia Bhattacharya of HT Brand Studio.(HT Brand Studio)
brand stories

Respiratory allergies v/s Covid-19 v/s common cold v/s flu: Differences in symptoms

By Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 12:22 PM IST
It’s easy to get confused between the symptoms of Covid-19, respiratory allergies, and common cold/flu.Watch this video, where Dr.Manish Prakash helps simplify it all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Khandelwal and Tina Datta in a still from Naxalbari(ZEE5)
Rajeev Khandelwal and Tina Datta in a still from Naxalbari(ZEE5)
brand stories

Naxalbari Review: A riveting portrayal of India’s Naxalist insurgency period

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:02 PM IST
ZEE5’s latest crime thriller Naxalbari takes you take you back in time to talk about the history of Naxalbari, world of Naxals and looks at them from the lens of a STF agent. This must-watch series premiered on the OTT platform on November 28.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Policies can be life-savers for COVID-19 patients, especially those who do not have an existing health cover and are looking for the necessary protection.(iStock)
Policies can be life-savers for COVID-19 patients, especially those who do not have an existing health cover and are looking for the necessary protection.(iStock)
brand stories

Safeguarding your physical and financial well-being with COVID health insurance

By Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2020 03:43 PM IST
The pandemic has fuelled awareness about health insurance policies with people sharing their nightmarish experiences of the difficulties in getting timely medical attention and skyrocketing medical bills. Sound policies can go a long way in ensuring accessibility of good medical care facilities and maintaining one’s financial health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Brand Studio)
(HT Brand Studio)
brand stories

Clicking away to glory: Top 5 things millennials like to capture on their phones

By Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Whether it’s that scrumptious, colourful-looking meal they photograph before eating, or the love that they bestow on their pets, people today want to show the world the various facets of their daily lives. Here are 5 such moments that millennials love to capture using their smartphone cameras.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP