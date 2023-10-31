Gohoardings Redefines OOH Advertising with Innovative Technology

60% of people notice advertising on Out of Home (OOH), with an impressive 45% paying close attention to these advertisements. Gohoardings is a forward-thinking Out of Home (OOH) advertising agency founded in April 2016. Co-founded by Vikas Sharma, a former digital media marketer, and Deepti Sharma, a former Ernst & Young (E&Y) employee, this innovative online platform is meticulously designed to simplify the procurement and vending of outdoor media.

Since its inception in August 2016, the organization has been motivated by the goals of achieving pricing transparency, eliminating the influence of intermediaries, and incorporating innovative technology in order to provide outstanding value to brands and enterprises. Gohoardings offers a wide range of advertising services, including digital out-of-home (DOOH), mall media, inflight media, and transit advertising. Today, Gohoardings remains the foremost option for brands aiming to increase their visibility and impact through outdoor advertising.

Gohoardings takes great pride in its position as a leader in technological innovations within the OOH advertising sector. Their proficiency with technology guarantees that brands have access to the most current tools and strategies necessary to thrive in the ever-changing advertising environment.

Gohoardings, to name a true game-changer, offers marketers the ability to monitor foot traffic in real time. This advanced functionality enables marketers to acquire real-time insights, assess the effectiveness of their campaigns, and adapt them immediately to ensure the greatest possible influence.

By ensuring geo-targeted surveys, Gohoardings empowers brands to concentrate their advertising endeavors precisely where the information is most relevant. Additionally, they employ advanced image recognition technology on social media platforms, seamlessly identifying instances where users share images of their advertisements, thereby expanding the scope and influence of their campaigns.

Mr. Vikas Sharma, Founder at Gohoardings shared, "Gohoardings is a leader in out-of-home (OOH) advertising innovation, utilizing technology, transparency, and integrity to reshape the sector. Our primary objective is to equip brands with innovative tools and real-time insights, thereby guaranteeing that their campaigns have a profound and lasting impact on a global scale. We are redefining the game, rather than just altering it."

In an industry often shrouded in secrecy and inefficiency, Gohoardings is leading the charge towards a more transparent and effective OOH advertising landscape. For brands in search of effective OOH advertising solutions, the organization has earned a well-deserved reputation as a reliable partner on account of its dedication to transparency, technology, and integrity.

