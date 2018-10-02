Going the extra mile: How Castrol has inspired youngsters to protect the environment

Nobel Laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi once said, “The power of youth is the common wealth for the entire world.”

Indeed, no other segment of the society can match up to the enthusiasm or courage of the youth. And when young people collectively work towards a cause, the impact is felt far and wide.

Take the case of these young environmentalists in Papua New Guinea, who protect communities from flooding by restoring mangroves, or the youth activists of Nepal, who revive barren land to provide access to fodder and fuel wood. Both instances show how passionate the youth can be, and how they can make the world a better place to live in.

In India, we can see equally encouraging stories as part of Castrol Activ’s latest campaign, ‘Protect What You Love’.

The project calls upon youngsters to be catalysts of change by cleaning up the environment. After all, what we cherish will not survive unless we handle it with care. The sentiment has been beautifully captured in Castrol’s superb transformation video that shows a bunch of youngsters on a mission to cleanup their cities.

Castrol visited Delhi, Chennai, and Ahmedabad—and teamed up with the youth in cleaning up filthy areas. Vlogger Salim Khan was also there to lend a helping hand. The spaces were then used to play box cricket!

Watch these images to soak in the mind-boggling transformations.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, who is a part of the campaign, said, “Change is never intimidating. What matters most is the power within to protect what is important and even one person can bring about that movement.”

What the youth can learn from Castrol’s initiative, therefore, is that it is never too late to be vehicles of change. If they love something, they should come forward to protect it wholeheartedly.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 12:33 IST