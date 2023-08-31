Golden Agers Treasures The Occasion Of  World Senior Citizen’s Day With Enthusiasm

"Sixty is the new sixteen," this remark exclaims the thrill and excitement the majority of senior citizens enjoyed as they rekindled the long-lost adventure and passion they treasured in earlier stages of life. Taking this into account, Golden Agers organized a group tour for senior citizens to Jaipur and honored them with a Momento on World Senior Citizen's Day, 21st August 2023.

More than 75 senior citizens from Delhi and the NCR hopped in two luxurious Volvo buses on a two-night, three-day vacation to Jaipur organized by Golden Agers. Founded and Directed by Nidhi Mehra, who has over 20+ years of experience in the hospitality industry, Golden Agers is on a mission to make travel for esteemed Golden Agers an enthralling experience with a focus on delivering, security, comfort and safety at par.

The buses departed in early morning from New Delhi for Jaipur with en-route breakfast at Gurugram. The group headed for a 4-star hotel in Jaipur while enjoying a tambola and antakshri en-route. All were welcomed in a traditional way with dhol & tika ceremony. On the first day, they enjoyed exploring the magnificent Jaipur palaces. On the second day, fun activities like quiz sessions and games followed by a dance on DJ numbers were arranged.

The guests were also presented with a Momento by the Golden Agers Founder and Director, Nidhi Mehra, on the occasion of World Senior Citizen's Day. On the final day, guests enjoyed a "Fun n Fitness Tantra" morning session, video shooting for social media reels, swimming, and enjoying soft music in the pool area. Video reviews of guests were also recorded, where they all appreciated the efforts of Golden Agers team members.

Golden Agers envisions becoming India's best senior citizen group tour company with a specialization in organizing customized holiday packages for Golden Agers. The company focuses on providing memorable and captivating yet tours for people beyond the age of 50 years.

With their expertise in senior citizen vacation packages, Golden Agers strives to exceed customer expectations with elderly-friendly relaxed itineraries, dreamiest locations, tour captains for assistance, and like-minded and same-age co-travelers for a memorable and unforgettable experience.

The one-of-a-kind organizer of travel groups for senior citizens, Golden Agers, offers the best amenities for senior citizens to help them explore new destinations in India and abroad. They can also discover historical and hidden secrets of the world, make lifetime friends, share their stories, and listen to their experiences with same-age co-travelers.

“Senior citizens have fulfilled their responsibilities with all their heart and soul. Now, it is time for them to invest themselves and spend some valuable time discovering the world,” said the Founder and Director of Golden Agers, Nidhi Mehra."Golden Agers aims to offer adventurous senior citizen travel groups and vacation packages. Once a person becomes a senior citizen, they have officially entered the golden years. So, it is the right time for them to get some relief and enjoy a tranquil tour to channel solace and relish life," she finished.

With 20+ years of experience in the hospitality industry, Golden Agers has been successful in establishing itself as a frontrunner in the industry. Over the years, the company has partnered with leading travel organizations to ensure the elderly can enjoy the best amenities, itineraries, and the best customer service.

