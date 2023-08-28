News / Brand Stories / Gone Are The Days When Luggage Used To Be Boring! - #PrintYourVacation with Assembly

Gone Are The Days When Luggage Used To Be Boring! - #PrintYourVacation with Assembly

Published on Aug 28, 2023 06:17 PM IST

Assembly introduces Livin’ The Vacay, its Printed Luggage Series, with classic prints that express your travel style.

Assembly Travel introduces Livin’ The Vacay - its Printed Luggage Series
ByHT Brand Studio

New Delhi (India), August 28: For ages, luggage has been nothing more than a mere commodity. But guess what? It deserves so much more! After the most loved travel companion, Stark - The Cabin luggage, Assembly introduces Livin’ The Vacay - its Printed Luggage Series. This homegrown brand is back, and it's here to cater to all your travel moods!

Assembly knows what travelers truly desire, and they've nailed it once again with this exciting new collection. Say goodbye to the days of boring luggage and embrace the magic of Livin’ The Vacay. This series is all about expressing your style with classic prints that tell your travel stories like never before!

The brand’s new printed luggage collection features a free-spirited array of prints, each print carefully designed to resonate with the diverse travel moods of people on the go. From the Tropical print, mirroring the breathtaking sights of tropical islands, to the sophisticated Marble design, which is an ode to the crashing waves on a beach- the choices with Assembly are boundless!

For those with a thirst for wanderlust, the Scripted print, inspired by the pages of a travel novel, offers an artistic outlet to express the passion for exploration. On the flip side, the Camo print takes a step towards modernising classic prints, taking inspiration from go-to vacation moods.

But that's not all! Every detail of these luggage trolleys has been thoughtfully designed to facilitate organized traveling and smoother transits. The most thoughtful addition to each luggage includes 3 free packing cubes for your dedicated toiletries, clothing, and shoes. That’s not all; you could add a personalised monogram tag, and you're all set to embark on an adventure with a touch of personal style. Plus, you get a 5-year manufacturer warranty, making this new range a perfect travel companion for all the modern-day travelers out there!

In this narrative of exceptional luggage design, Assembly has shattered the barriers of convention. They're not just selling luggage; they're encouraging travelers to carry their dreams and make a move. Livin’ the Vacay is not just a collection; it's an open invitation to breathe life into every travel story and #printyourvacation with an unparalleled style that speaks volumes.

So, as travelers across India embrace this revolutionary range, Assembly's Livin’ the Vacay collection continues to redefine the very essence of travel - an artful fusion of functionality and aesthetics. This latest collection ignites the aspirations of modern-day travelers, encouraging them to break free from the routine of their everyday lives and articulate their passions in unprecedented ways!

Use code “ASHT10” to grab a flat 10% off on Assembly’s premium product range today!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
