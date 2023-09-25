Google Bard, a unique AI chatbot, has recently revealed a list of top cryptocurrencies to watch. Among these picks are KuCoin Token (KCS), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV), and here's why they have captured the attention of both seasoned traders and newcomers alike.

Summary

KuCoin Token partners up with Stoic AI

Axie Infinity to experience a token unlock

Tradecurve Markets combines the best CEX and DEX features

KuCoin Token (KCS): Interest Rises After New Partnership

KuCoin Token (KCS) has garnered significant attention and earned its place among Google Bard's top cryptocurrency picks for several compelling reasons. Notably, the recent KuCoin and Stoic AI partnership has sparked renewed interest in the KuCoin Token.

Additionally, KuCoin celebrated its sixth anniversary, highlighting the exchange's sustained growth and innovation. This event drew the spotlight to KuCoin Token, which has seen an upward trajectory since September. In fact, the KuCoin Token price has risen from $3.89 on September 4th to $4.53 on September 20th.

Because of this, experts foresee the KuCoin Token price sitting at $7.26 by December 2023. As a result, Google Bard has placed it as a token to keep an eye on right now.

Axie Infinity (AXS): Preparing for a Token Unlock

Axie Infinity (AXS) has also earned its spot in Google Bard's list. In recent Axie Infinity news, the platform announced unlocking over 14M tokens in October. This significant token release, estimated at approximately $71M, signals Axie Infinity's commitment to ongoing development and expansion.

It shows the growth potential of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, making AXS an attractive choice for those seeking profits. Google Bard also noted that the Axie Infinity price soared to $5.02 on September 14th due to more significant market trends.

Therefore, market analysts predict this trajectory will continue as Axie Infinity excites players. They forecast its price will reach $7.73 within Q4 of 2023.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV): Solving All Online Trading Issues

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) is a unique entrant on Google Bard's list and for a good reason. This project will introduce a unique trading platform that combines the best CEX and DEX aspects. Therefore, users can find low latency, fast order execution, and access to multiple asset classes on Tradecurve Markets.

Google Bard also claims that Tradecurve Markets will eliminate many long-standing problems in the online trading space. For instance, popular exchanges like Binance or Coinbase focus only on cryptocurrency. However, by offering the ability to trade all derivatives on a single account, Tradecurve Markets stands out and makes trading accessible to a broader audience.

Additionally, unlike many traditional trading platforms that often demand substantial personal information, Tradecurve Markets respects privacy principles. It accomplishes this by removing the intrusive sign-up KYC checks. Therefore, users can open an account with an email, link it to a crypto wallet, and use their digital assets as collateral.

The project is in Stage 5 of its presale, with the TCRV token worth only $0.025. However, Google Bard points to its real-world connection to the OTC derivatives market, valued at $632T in June 2022 as per the Bank for International Settlements. Thus, its long-term growth potential is outstanding. As a result, experts forecast a 50x pump before its presale ends.

