Google Technocrat releases ‘Rab Rakha’ Song: About social media obsession and humanity with Meaningful Lyrics

Born and brought up in Chandigarh, Deepman Singh, who currently works with Google as a Program Manager, has been quite passionate for music (percussionist) and Technology since his childhood…

Other than engaging with aspiring students on the emerging trends in Cloud technologies, he tends to refuel himself by making songs (lyrics, music and vocals), reflecting modern-day reality. One of such latest songs, ‘Rab Rakha’ has just been released across diverse platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube, TikTok, etc.).

The Song talks about how young generation is desperate to become Instagram/YouTube celebrities, run behind virtual fan-following, and when coupled with other desires like quick money and fame, become vulnerable to health issues. Protagonist (Deepman) in the song story finally hits a turning point and realizes how "Real" followers are different from "Reel" followers, and ultimately goes into carefree (Rab Rakha) mode.

Even before its release, the Song has got phenomenal endorsement and support from music journalists (via Groover platform), and Chandigarh's RJs, Golmal Gagan and RJ Jassi, have already appreciated the song and vibed with it (RJ interview on youtube), dance fitness entepreneur Jas K Shan, who appreciated the marriage between contemporary music and Indian lyrics, Gauravdeep, Chairman Initiators of Change, and other dignitaries, who applauded the song for clean meaningful lyrics and catchy hook-lines. Rab Rakha song has modern electronic music (choir, 808, electric guitar, violin) with Punjabi lyrics and Hindi Rap.

Singer, Composer and Songwriter: Deepman Singh

Music: Roohdari Aagaaz

Video Director: Pankaj Bedi

Concept: Deepman Singh

For promotion of the song, agreements have already been secured with Top Meme pages and Lyrics pages on Instagram. Digital marketing and Influencer marketing will also be leveraged for its promotion.

Links:

