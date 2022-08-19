Government officials honour kin of Indian freedom fighter Jameel Ahmad Khan

One of the many activities planned to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence was to honour the kin of Indian independence activists. The Indian government officials reached out to the families of the freedom fighters and honoured them for their ancestors' enormous contribution and sacrifices in the anti-British Raj freedom Fighter.

Jameel Ahmed Khan, a resident of Bethra village in the Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, was remembered for his extraordinary contribution and inordinate struggle.

Jameel Ahmed Khan was an ardent, outspoken anti-British activist who was at the forefront of many activities considered against them by the British Raj. He was an active member of Quit India movement and was sentenced to prison.

The Surviving kin of Shri Jameel Ahmed Khan, Niyaz Ahmed Khan, Nisar Ahmed Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed Khan, Abdul Rehman Khan, Ubaiur Rehman Khan and Wahedur Rehman Khan

This incident demonstrates his patriotism and altruistic behaviour, as when he was sentenced to imprisonment, he discussed the matter with his wife and divorced her so that she could marry someone else, as he was well aware of the uncertainty of his release and the sufferings his wife could face.

When the British Raj Police arrived to arrest him, Jameel Ahmed Khan refused to be handcuffed, declaring, "It is an honour to be a prisoner in the struggle to liberate my homeland, but I will not be handcuffed, and I will go to jail on horseback only because for me this is not a punishment, but a celebration and pleasure." As a result, he had a horse brought to him and rode it to jail.

In Bethara, IAS and IPS Sultanpur District visited Jameel Ahmed Khan's surviving kins and presented them with the Praman Patra in recognition of their ancestors' contributions.

Shrimati Jabbarunnisa, Jameel Ahmed Khan's only daughter, has four sons Jalal Ahmed Khan (died in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in 1984), Niayz Ahmed Khan, Nisar Ahmed Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed Khan and two daughter Razia and Zareena.

Niyaz Ahmed Khan sons, i.e. the fourth generation of freedom fighter Jameel Ahmed Khan are Abdul Rehman Khan, the founder and Chairman of Mumbai's Bilal School, Ubaiur Rehman Khan, the Founder and Director of Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd. and Abyaz Textile CEO Wahedur Rehman Khan.

The family is pleased that Jameel Ahmed Khan's contribution is remembered during this historic and significant Indian festival, 75th Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Jameel Khan himself received the Tamra Patra from the hands of the then Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi on the occasion of the 25th Independence Day celebration, and the family was honored by the hands of the then Uttar Pradesh Governor late Motilal Vora on the occasion of the 50th Independence Day celebration.

