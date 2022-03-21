Grameen Vikas Trust Conferred with 'ICC Social Impact Award 2022'

Indian Chamber of Commerce conducted its 4th ICC Social Impact Awards 2022 to recognise and showcase organizations and programs that promote social impact. Gramin Vikas Trust has been awarded as an Outstanding Implementation NGO for “Empowering the Rural Population” & “Farmer Income Enhancement” recently at The Lalit Hotel, Kolkata. Mrs.Tripti Khanna, National Program Head and Ms. Priya Kumar, Business Development Manager, received the award. More than 30 organisations participated in the event from PAN India for various categories. GVT is empowering the Rural Population through its HRDP program, which focuses on generating a sustainable increase in villagers' income through improved agriculture and allied activities such as Training programmes and Capacity Building. GVT is implementing Farmer Income Enhancement projects in the name of WADI (Wasteland Area Development Initiative). The project focuses on developing small fruit orchards and the restoration of denuded land through ecological intervention and soil conservation measures.

Speaking on this achievement, Shri Shiv Shanker Singh, CEO, Gramin Vikas Trust, said, “This would not have been possible without the great and outstanding performance of GVT members. So, it's time to acknowledge the contribution of all these members who have contributed significantly to the development of this goal by working with farmers for their livelihood and income enhancement. I dedicate this award to my entire team for their support and commendable efforts in making this possible”.

Shailesh Kotru, Lead Business Development, also added to this achievement “Today we are indeed honoured to be awarded by ICC for an Outstanding Implementation NGO for Empowering the Rural Population. I extend a hearty congratulation to GVT members for fulfilling this achievement”.

Gramin Vikas Trust (GVT) is a National Level Development organization promoted and supported by KRIBHCO and has been working since 1999 in 25 states of India. Through its various interventions over the years, GVT has managed to develop and implement income enhancement programs providing integrated agriculture and livelihood support to marginal and underprivileged communities. GVT has partnered with several funding and philanthropic developmental agencies, departments and organizations such as Central Ministries, State Governments, National Rain fed Area Authority, NABARD, World Bank, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Rockefeller Foundation, Asian Development Bank, European Commission, and Corporate like Larsen & Toubro, LANCO, CFCL and NTPC to implement the developmental projects and livelihood programs that it has undertaken until now.

