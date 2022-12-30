Grand Amanta to launch 16 new properties by December 2023

India, 30th December 2022: India’s leading luxury resort and hotel management company, Grand Amanta recently announced its robust expansion plans for Pan India. Headquartered in New Delhi, Grand Amanta is all set to launch new properties across 16 locations in India— North Goa, Yercaud, Mahabaleshwar, Pondicherry, ECR, Chennai, Thekkady, Chikmagalur, Silvassa, Mount Abu, Jaipur, Udaipur, Rameshwaram, Tirupati, Munnar, Manali, and South Goa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The upcoming launches are a part of Grand Amanta’s long-term vision and growth plans. Intending to become India’s biggest chain of hotels and resorts, Grand Amanta plans to commission 111 resorts by March 2026.

Highlighting the brand’s robust expansion plans, Deepika Radhakrishnan, Group General Manager shared, “Grand Amanta has become a leading and preferred holiday partner for over 1,00,000 consumers. The new properties are in alignment with our curated expansion line and are situated across key cities in the country for utmost ease and accessibility. Guests will experience premium living spaces and state-of-the-art amenities across all our properties. Our in-house team looks far and wide to identify the hotels, resorts, and villas and then evaluates them under our defined standards before we start welcoming our customers."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika Radhakrishnan, further added, "Travel and tourism are two of the largest industries in India, with a total contribution of about 122 billion U.S. dollars to the country’s GDP. Despite temporary roadblocks in the segment, the sector has revived strongly and travelers are looking for diverse cultural and geographical experiences. Our stylish properties offer furnished rooms with generous space to relax, with all types of modern facilities like WIFI, TV, air conditioning, curated menus, etc. An extra unique feature at Grand Amanta is the variations and customization that we offer year after year keeping in mind the preferences of every customer."

One of the finest and most popular properties of the Grand Amanta group is located at the Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand. Placed within proximity to prominent vacation sights in and around Jim Corbett, the property is surrounded by dense jungles and a farming village. As one of the finest global luxury foundations, Grand Amanta Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand offers a blissful hideaway in Jim Corbett, the kingdom of jungle royals. One can also pamper themselves in the upscale amenities where breathtaking forests set the backdrop of all outdoor adventures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With 900 destinations and over 5000 handcrafted packages, Grand Amanta serves the best-in-class experiential tours around the globe.

To know more, visit: https://grandamanta.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.