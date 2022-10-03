Grand music launch of Producer Raju Bharati's Hindi film Bera-Ek Aghori

The music launch of Film production company Dhiraal Entertainment presents "Bera-Ek Aghori" held in a grand ceremony in Sin City, Mumbai, where the entire team including the film's producer Raju Bharati, lead actors Prem Shakti were present. This Hindi movie stars Shakti Veer Dhiraal and Prem Dhiraal in lead roles. The songs of the film are sung by Nakkash Aziz, Shahid Mallya and Vaishali Made.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here the songs of the film were shown which everyone liked. Film producer Raju Bharati told that this film will be release very soon. The film will be release all over India including Maharashtra.

Shakti Veer Dhiraal, who is playing the lead role in the film, said that the film "Bera Ek Aghori" is a horror cinema which has the full dose of entertainment. Along with horror, romance, thrills, the film also has good music. It has two dancing songs and a romantic song. The songs have been sung by Nakkash Aziz, Sahid Mallya and Vaishali Maade.

Versatile actor Prem Dhiraal said that Bera's story and its presentation is amazing which the audience will surely like.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Versatile actor Prem Dhiraal said that Bera's story and its presentation is amazing which the audience will surely like. There are three songs in our film. There is an item number, a dance number and a romantic song made even more romantic sung by Shahid Mallya. Whoever listens to this song will remember his college days, his girlfriend.

On the other hand, singer Shahid Mallya thanked Prem-Shakti and said that they gave me a chance to sing such a lovely song in this film, thank you for this. The story of the film Bera Ek Aghori is different. The concept of the film is unique. I hope the songs of the film and the film will also be a hit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The music launch was attended by many celebrities including iEve Era Films CEO Ashok Prasad Abhishek, Audio Lab's Managing Director Satish Pujari, Producer-Director Kuldeep Malhotra, youth leader and producer Karan Singh Prince, Producer Sonu Kuntal, Singer Sonali Mishra, Advocate Raj Shukla, Director Lalbabu Pandit, Comedian KK Goswami. While the promotion of the film is being done by the Publish Media team. Versatile actor KK Goswami congratulated and wished the entire team of the film Bera Ek Aghori.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}